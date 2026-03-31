Sheetal Devi's Journey to Para Archery Success: Hard Work and Resilience

World No. 1 Sheetal Devi's inspiring journey and historic world championship win have earned her the prestigious title of 'Para Archer of the Year 2025', showcasing her resilience and dedication to para archery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Narendra Modi/X

Key Points Sheetal Devi, born without arms, has been named 'Para Archer of the Year 2025' by World Archery.

Devi made history by becoming the first armless woman to win a world championship title at the 2025 World Para Archery Championships.

Sheetal Devi overcame the challenge of relearning her archery technique due to a rule change by World Archery.

Sheetal Devi's coach, Gaurav Sharma, emphasised the importance of adapting her shooting style and maintaining mental strength.

Sheetal Devi maintains a rigorous training routine, working six days a week to improve and perform at the highest level in international competitions.

Don't let anyone define your limits: That's the mantra driving world No. 1 Sheetal Devi, who has been named 'Para Archer of the Year 2025' -- an honour she says embodies years of hard work, setbacks, and quiet sacrifice.

The World Archery recognition adds to the world number one's extraordinary achievements, including a historic world championship crown.

"It feels incredibly special. Just being nominated among the best in the world was a big moment for me but winning this title makes it truly unforgettable and special. It reflects every hour of hard work, every setback, and every quiet sacrifice. This one means a lot," she told PTI from Bangkok where she is taking part in a tournament.

Hailing from Kishtwar, Jammu Kashmir, the 19-year-old recently made history at the 2025 World Para Archery Championships in South Korea by defeating defending champion and then world number one Oznur Cure of Turkey.

In doing so, she became the first armless woman in history to win a world championship title.

"With humility, I bow down to Mata Rani for her blessings that she continues to shower on me. I owe this to my family, my coach, my team, and everyone who believed in me and stood by me, even on days when things weren't going well ," she added.

For aspiring athletes, her message is simple yet powerful.

"Don't let anyone define your limits. Your journey is your own-stay patient, trust the process, and keep showing up every single day. Remember kisi mein koi kami nahi hoti bas thodi mehnat ki kami hoti hain," she added.

Overcoming Challenges and Relearning Technique

Reflecting on the toughest phase in her career, she pointed out to relearning her technique last year.

"The biggest challenge was relearning my technique last year. It wasn't easy; there were days when results didn't come and people started doubting me," she said.

"I stepped away from events, interviews and appearances, which brought even more questions and doubts. I shut myself off, shifted my entire focus to training, and built myself back. In hindsight, those moments shaped me the most, they taught me resilience."

Born without arms due to a rare congenital disorder, Sheetal uses a unique technique aided by custom equipment known as releaser, attached to her shoulder.

She uses her toes to pick up an load the arrow and then connects her body to the bow, focuses, aims, and fires.

A rule change by World Archery last year added another layer of difficulty. Earlier, she could shoot with her heel touching the bow; now only the toe and front part of the foot are permitted.

"That meant we had to start all over again and rebuild her technique from scratch," said her coach Gaurav Sharma.

"It required time and patience. We focused on strengthening her core, refining her form, and adapting her shooting style to the new rules - all while ensuring she was mentally strong enough to handle the pressure. It wasn't easy, but we worked as a team and overcame each hurdle one by one," said the coach.

Training and Future Goals

Eyeing medals at major international events this year, Sheetal has maintained a rigourous training routine working six days a week.

"My days start at 8:00am and go on till 6:00pm, with a two-hour break in between, and Sunday is my off day. Training includes long hours on the range, along with strength and conditioning. Recovery is as important as practice - that's why Sundays are for rest," she said when asked about her routine.

"The focus is to keep improving, stay consistent, and perform at the highest level in international competitions. Last year, I rarely stepped out for events, my focus has always been training, and I intend to maintain the same discipline this year," said Sheetal.