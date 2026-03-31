Kosovo Dreams Of FIFA World Cup Spot After Overcoming Sporting Ban

Kosovo stands on the verge of a historic World Cup qualification, a remarkable turnaround after enduring a sporting ban and conflict, as they prepare to face Turkey in a crucial play-off final.

IMAGE: Kosovo's players attend a training session ahead of the FIFA World Cup play-off final against Turkey in Pristina, Kosovo, on Monday. Photograph: Valdrin Xhemaj/Reuters

Key Points Kosovo, after overcoming a sporting ban in the 1990s, is one game away from qualifying for their first FIFA World Cup.

Kosovo will host Turkey in a play-off final, with the winner advancing to the World Cup in North America.

Qualifying for the World Cup would be a historic achievement for Kosovo, representing the culmination of years of progress and investment in the national team.

The Kosovo government has promised a bonus of one million euros to the team if they win the playoff against Turkey.

Today, Kosovo are on the verge of winning a spot in the World Cup finals for the first time - a potentially momentous sporting turnaround for Europe's youngest nation.

Kosovo, which gained independence from Serbia in 2008 and was only sanctioned to join world football in 2016, will host Turkey in a final play-off game on Tuesday following a thrilling 4-3 win over Slovakia last week. The winner will fly to North America for the tournament which starts in June.

"Kosovo's appearance in America would be historic, truly epochal," said Eroll Salihu, former secretary general of Kosovo's federation. "This would be the realisation of a dream, for the generations who played in muddy fields and meadows to defend the honour and spirit of the sport," he said.

Vedat Muriqi is Kosovo's all-time top scorer, but is only interested in qualification and not his goal tally when they face Turkey.

"I don't care at all, I hope that tomorrow I don't score, but we just win," Muriqi told reporters on Monday.

"Not only for me, but for the entire country, after independence it could be the greatest happiness of our country. Tomorrow I strongly believe in victory."

Kosovo's Football Journey

Kosovo, with a population of 1.6 million people, lost nine out of ten games in their first qualifying campaign for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

But positive results emerged when the federation started recruiting from the diaspora. In this latest campaign, the team beat Sweden and Slovenia to earn a place in the qualifying playoffs.

"When I took charge of Kosovo, the goal was to qualify for the European Championship," manager Franco Foda said at Monday's press conference.

"But recent developments have brought us to the brink of the World Cup."

More Than Just A Game

Every match in Kosovo is seen as an achievement for a country scarred by conflict - Kosovo's fight for independence, which was secured by a NATO military air campaign in 1999, left more than 13,000 people dead.

"People have suffered here, each of us has lost many family members," said Samir Ujkani, Kosovo's first captain and goalkeeper who moved to Belgium as a child. "It is our duty to come back here and represent our country," he said.

Meanwhile, excitement is building in Kosovo, whose national stadium holds just 12,500 people - a fifth of the size of many of the World Cup's host venues.

Tickets for Tuesday's game sold out within minutes and are now being resold on the black market for up to 20 times more. Towns will put up big screens in main squares for those who cannot attend the game.

If that is not incentive enough for the players, Kosovo's government promised a bonus of one million euros ($1.15 million) if they win.