News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Untold story of Thierry Henry's mental health battles

Untold story of Thierry Henry's mental health battles

January 09, 2024 13:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'I must have been in depression my entire career'

Thierry Henry

IMAGE: Thierry Henry ended his glittering 20-year club career in 2014, which also included stints at Monaco, Juventus, Barcelona and New York Red Bulls. Photograph: Paul Hanna/Reuters

Former France and Arsenal striker Thierry Henry has spoken of his mental health battles, saying he "must have been in depression" throughout his career.

The 46-year-old ended his glittering 20-year club career in 2014, which also included stints at Monaco, Juventus, Barcelona and New York Red Bulls.

 

He scored 228 goals for Arsenal during his two spells, winning two Premier League titles before moving to Camp Nou, where he won a pair of LaLiga crowns and the Champions League.

A World Cup winner with the Les Bleus, Henry has also managed Arsenal's youth teams, served as assistant coach of Belgium, and was the head coach of Monaco and Montreal Impact. He is currently the head coach of France Under-21s.

"Throughout my career, and since I was born, I must have been in depression," Henry told The Diary Of A CEO podcast.

"Did I know it? No. Did I do something about it? No. But I adapted to a certain way."

Henry said it had been a difficult time for him during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he was managing Major League Soccer side Montreal.

"I was in isolation in Montreal, and not being able to see my kids for a year was tough," he added.

"Tears were coming alone. Why I don't know, but maybe they were there for a very long time."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'WTC has made it worse for Test cricket'
'WTC has made it worse for Test cricket'
Tiger Woods ends decades-long partnership with Nike
Tiger Woods ends decades-long partnership with Nike
PIX: Osaka just wants to have fun!
PIX: Osaka just wants to have fun!
Shami focusing on fitness ahead of England Tests
Shami focusing on fitness ahead of England Tests
Meet Bride Ira's Gorgeous Sister
Meet Bride Ira's Gorgeous Sister
'Gujarat govt must give Bilkis Bano security'
'Gujarat govt must give Bilkis Bano security'
What's Saina Nehwal Doing In Kuala Lumpur?
What's Saina Nehwal Doing In Kuala Lumpur?

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Step Inside Harbhajan Singh's Home

Step Inside Harbhajan Singh's Home

What's Rohit hinting at?

What's Rohit hinting at?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances