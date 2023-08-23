Unsolicited kiss: Rubiales' apology not enough, says PM

IMAGE: Luis Rubiales planted a kiss on Spanish national player Jenni Hermoso's lips as Rubiales cupped her face with his hands in post-game celebrations. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

The Spanish soccer federation chief's public apology for his unsolicited kiss of national player Jenni Hermoso during celebrations of Spain's victory in the Women's World Cup was "not enough", Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday.

The incident -- which happened as Luis Rubiales handed the women's team gold medals after they beat England 1-0 in the final on Sunday -- sparked outrage within and outside Spain, with many, including ministers, demanding Rubiales's resignation.

"We've seen his apology and that's not enough, he must be much clearer and convincing in apologising," Sanchez told a news conference.

"He must take more steps to clarify a behaviour that is unacceptable."

Sanchez said the federation was not part of the Spanish government, which lacked the power to appoint or fire the federation's president.

Hermoso's first reaction to the kiss, planted on her lips as Rubiales cupped her face with his hands in post-game celebrations, was a comment to her teammates in the locker room.

"Hey, I didn't like it," she said, according to video footage posted on Instagram and YouTube by several media outlets.

However, she later downplayed the incident in a statement issued through the federation.