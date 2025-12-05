HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Underwater chess! The game gets a thrilling twist

December 05, 2025 10:20 IST

Hans Niemann

IMAGE: Hans Niemann of the US in action. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

Hans Niemann quite literally made a splash on Wednesday, winning an underwater chess exhibition as festivities opened for the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Finals in Cape Town, where the world’s elite players gathered ahead of the main competition.

The so-called "Diving Chess" format was devised in 2012 by London-based inventor Etan Ilfeld, founder of the Mind Sports Olympiad, with players making moves while holding their breath underwater.

 

Hans Niemann

IMAGE: Hans Niemann of the US and Fabiano Caruana during practice. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

The discipline now hosts annual world championships in London as well as national competitions in Germany, Poland, Austria and the Netherlands.

Reigning world Diving Chess champion Michal Mazurkiewicz attended the event in an advisory role as players tested their skills in the hybrid format, which combines classical calculation with physical endurance.

Fabiano Caruana

American Niemann, who had signalled his ambitions ahead of the exhibition by saying he aimed to add an underwater crown to his Freestyle campaign, emerged as the winner to open the week’s action.

Eight players will compete in the tournament - Niemann, but also world number one Magnus Carlsen, Americans Fabiano Caruana and Levon Aronian, World Cup winner Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan, German Vincent Keymer, India's Arjun Erigaisi as well as Iranian Parham Maghsoodloo.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
