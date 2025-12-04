HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Back in rhythm, Gayatri-Treesa eye top-10 spot

December 04, 2025 18:12 IST

With just a month to go for the next season, Gayatri and Treesa know physical preparation will shape results more than appearances.

Gayatri and Treesa

IMAGE: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand recently retained the women's doubles crown at the Syed Modi International Super 300, their second event since Gayatri's return from a five-month shoulder injury layoff. Photograph: Olympic Khel/X

The title defence at Syed Modi International has done more than just place another trophy on Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly's shelf. It has restored the rhythm the duo had been searching for through a fragmented season.

The two-time All England semifinalists opened 2025 in promising fashion, reaching the All England quarterfinals and then the Swiss Open semifinals. But by June, a persistent shoulder issue caught up with both, forcing them to step off the circuit after the Macau Open.

Gayatri and Treesa returned in style winning in just their second event at Lucknow, something which has given the young Indian pair the clarity and confidence as they prepare for a physically demanding 2026, when their first aim will be to regain their place in the top echelons of women's doubles.

"For me, Syed Modi felt like a reward for staying patient and trusting the process," Gayatri said.

"I just started playing again and it gave me a lot of confidence that my game is moving in the right direction."

A painful shoulder injury was followed by a long rehabilitation phase and Gayatri said the mental grind was equally demanding.

"Even before Macau it was there and it was still hurting. After Macau, it was a proper two-month break... it has been a tough, challenging situation," she note.

"You focus on rehab, stay positive, lean on coaches, physios, family... mentally, if I stay strong, that helps me."

Her father, former All England champion and national chief coach Pullela Gopichand, remains her anchor.

"He talks about his injuries and tells me what to look at... it's a huge confidence for me," she said.

A five-week block to rebuild power

With just a month to go for the next season, Gayatri and Treesa know physical preparation will shape results more than appearances.

"Strength wise I have to build a lot of strength, endurance as well. We've got a good five-week time now, so it's a good time to build strength, agility, endurance -- all of that. It's an upward journey," Gayatri said.

The Indian pair was ranked World No. 9 for 13 weeks earlier this year, and they see 2026 as the season to reclaim that zone.

"I think our biggest goals are to break into the top bracket of world doubles, win more world titles, perform well at world championships. And of course, work towards Olympic qualification as well." 

"And yeah, I think improving consistency is a big thing for us right now."

Treesa's mixed doubles stint added a new dimension

While Gayatri was rebuilding, Treesa, who recovered in two months, kept herself match-ready through mixed doubles, partnering Hariharan Amsakarunan and winning the Turkiye International Challenge in October.

"Yeah, mixed doubles actually... when Gayatri was injured, I just wanted to get a tournament feel," Treesa said.

"That's how I started playing mixed doubles. I can say I'm really enjoying it."

But she admits scheduling could get complicated once the bigger tournaments begin.

"We don't really have any world ranking right now to get entries for 1000s and 750s. That's why I'm a little bit confused... how to manage mixed doubles also."

Yet the stint helped her sharpen net play, anticipation and rotation awareness -- elements that were visible in Lucknow.

The win in Lucknow showcased Gayatri and Treesa's improved clarity in rotations.

"On court, we've developed good understanding of each other's strengths," Gayatri said.

 

"I know when Treesa is taking charge and she knows when I'm going to move in. We're comfortable discussing anything, which helps us stay united through tough phases."

While the title defence signals readiness, the 21-year-olds know well that building deeper consistency at the highest level will be the key.

"It's not possible for any athlete to win continuously for five tournaments. But we try, if we're winning one tournament, then at least quarters in the next, just to keep the momentum going," Gayatri signed off.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
