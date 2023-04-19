News
Ultra-marathon runner disqualified for 'using vehicle'

Ultra-marathon runner disqualified for 'using vehicle'

April 19, 2023 18:16 IST
Image used for representational purposes

IMAGE: Image used for representational purposes. Photograph: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

A Scottish runner has been stripped of third place in an ultra-marathon after data showed she had used a vehicle for part of the route, the race director said.

Data from the tracking system at the GB Ultras Manchester to Liverpool 80km race on April 7 showed that Joasia Zakrzewski, who represented Scotland in the marathon at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, used a car for a 4km stretch of the race, the BBC reported.

 

Race director Wayne Drinkwater said he had received information that a runner had gained an "unsporting, competitive advantage during a section of the event".

He told the BBC: "Having reviewed the data from our race tracking system, GPX data, statements provided from our event team, other competitors and from the participant herself, we can confirm that a runner has now been disqualified from the event having taken vehicle transport during part of the route."

Zakrzewski has not commented publicly on the incident and Reuters was not immediately able to contact her for comment.

The BBC quoted a running friend of Zakrzewski as saying she had felt sick and wanted to drop out after arriving from Australia the night before the race.

"She has cooperated fully with the race organisers' investigations, giving them a full account of what happened," said Adrian Stott.

"She genuinely feels sorry for any upset caused."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
