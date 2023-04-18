Wisden honours for Suryakumar, Harmanpreet

The Indian duo of Suryakumar Yadav and Harmanpreet Kaur have added another feather to their overflowing hat of accolades after bagging the Wisden Almanack's leading cricketer in the World awards.

Suryakumar won the honour of Wisden Almanack's leading T20I cricketer while Harmanpreet Kaur became the first Indian woman to win the Cricketer of the Year award.

The year 2022 in T20Is was almost like a net session for Suryakumar. Wherever he went, he amassed runs for fun -- a total of 1164 of them at a stunning strike rate of 187.43. This included 68 sixes, something no T20I batter has ever done in a calendar year.

His two centuries and nine half-tons -- including three in the 2022 T20 World Cup alone -- helped India win 28 of their 40 games last year. His standout knock in 2022 was the 55-ball 117 at Nottingham, which was also his maiden T20 hundred.

Chosen primarily for her 143* at Canterbury, Harmanpreet Kaur is the first India Women’s cricketer to be named a Wisden Cricketer of the Year.

She is one of the five Cricketers of the Year announced in the 2023 Wisden Cricketers' Almanack alongside Tom Blundell, Daryl Mitchell, Matthew Potts and Ben Foakes.

It’s a well-deserved honour for the champion of Indian women's cricket in 2022, having led the Women in Blue to a 3-0 ODI series win on English soil, the first since 1999, and a silver-medal finish at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

She scored 754 ODI runs, including an unbeaten 143 in the England ODIs and 524 T20I runs while continuing to make history and rewrite it with her talent and commitment to the sport.

England’s Jonny Bairstow was also awarded for his top notch showing in Test cricket last year.

‘A stunning display from England's man of the summer makes him the inaugural winner of The Wisden Trophy, awarded for the outstanding Test performance of the year,’ Wisden Cricket announced on their Twitter handle.

IMAGE: Ben Stokes has been named 'Leading Cricketer' for the third time. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

England captain Ben Stokes was named 'Leading Cricketer in the World' in the latest edition of the Wisden Cricketers' Almanack.

The 31-year-old all-rounder guided England to nine wins in 10 Tests and played a vital role in their T20 World Cup final win against Pakistan in November.

England had only one win in their previous 17 Tests before Stokes was appointed captain last April.

He has been named leading cricketer for the third time, having also received the honour in 2019 and 2020, with compatriot Joe Root taking the award in 2021.

Australia batter Beth Mooney was named the world's top women's cricketer for the second time in three years, having led her country to World Cup triumphs in the 50-over and 20-over tournaments and winning gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.