HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Ukraine stun Belgium with epic comeback

Ukraine stun Belgium with epic comeback

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 21, 2025 09:00 IST

x

Ukraine

IMAGE: Ukraine's Illia Zabarnyi scores their third goal. Photograph: Pablo Morano/Reuters

Ukraine came from behind to beat visitors Belgium 3-1 in the first leg of their Nations League playoff on Thursday, moving into a strong position to earn promotion to the competition's top tier, with Scotland and Turkey also winning.

Ukraine's Oleksiy Hutsulyak, Vladyslav Vanat and Ilya Zabarnyi secured the comeback after Romelu Lukaku had put Belgium in front after 40 minutes, nodding home from a Kevin De Bruyne free kick in coach Rudi Garcia's first game in charge.

Ukraine, who hosted Belgium in the Spanish city of Murcia, started well and forced Thibaut Courtois into two early saves.

But the returning goalkeeper, who has not played for Belgium for almost two years amid a fallout with their former coach Domenico Tedesco, was barely tested again in the first half and captain Lukaku opened the scoring just before the break.

The 31-year-old forward headed home his first Belgium goal since November 2023.

In a more lively second half, De Bruyne could have doubled the lead for Belgium through a low attempt from the edge of the area that was brilliantly saved by Ukraine keeper Andriy Lunin.

 

However, Ukraine then grew into the game and hit back through Hutsulyak, who capitalised on a mistake by the Belgium defence to level in the 66th minute.

Vanat gave them the lead seven minutes later, firing past the diving Courtois from close range, and Zabarnyi made it 3-1 in the 78th with an acrobatic first touch.

Ukraine travel to Belgium for the return leg on Sunday, with all higher-ranked teams hosting the second-leg games.

Belgium, who got four points from six games as they finished third in League A Group Two, face their first relegation from the competition's top tier since its creation in 2018.

SCOTLAND ADVANTAGE

Scotland earned a 1-0 advantage over Greece among the other League A/B playoff ties after Scott McTominay converted a first-half penalty following a foul by Lazaros Rota to make it 11 goals in his last 22 international appearances.

Turkey beat Hungary 3-1 in the early kick-off after Orkun Kokcu gave them an early lead.

Hungary's Andras Schafer levelled but Kerem Akturkoglu and Irfan Can Kahveci netted quick-fire goals for Turkey in the second half, sealing the win for the hosts.

Austria drew 1-1 with visiting Serbia after Michael Gregoritsch gave the hosts the lead in the first half before Lazar Samardzic equalised just past the hour mark.

In the League B/C playoffs Ireland recovered to overcome hosts Bulgaria 2-1, Kosovo beat visitors Iceland 2-1, Slovakia drew 0-0 at home to Slovenia and Georgia beat Armenia 3-0 away.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Chahal Wears His Attitude During Divorce
Chahal Wears His Attitude During Divorce
India submits bid to host 2030 CWG in Ahmedabad
India submits bid to host 2030 CWG in Ahmedabad
Coventry makes history as IOC's first female president
Coventry makes history as IOC's first female president
IPL 2025: Captains won't be banned for slow over rates
IPL 2025: Captains won't be banned for slow over rates
Jolly-Gopichand advance to Swiss Open quarters
Jolly-Gopichand advance to Swiss Open quarters

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Are These 10 Old-Style Utensils In Your Kitchen?

webstory image 2

Ramzan Mubarak: 11 Recipes To Countdown to Eid

webstory image 3

A Phone From Newly-Launched Oppo F29 Series For You?

VIDEOS

Pakistan Embassy organises Iftar party in New Delhi6:14

Pakistan Embassy organises Iftar party in New Delhi

Sudha Murthy attends Iftar party 0:18

Sudha Murthy attends Iftar party

'I am a lion's cub', Eknath Shinde slams out at Shiv Sena (UBT)3:39

'I am a lion's cub', Eknath Shinde slams out at Shiv Sena...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD