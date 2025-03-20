Jolly-Gopichand advance to Swiss Open quarters

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
March 20, 2025 23:49 IST

IMAGE: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand outclassed Germany's Amelie Lehmann and Selin Hubsch in straight games at the Swiss Open on Thursday. Photograph: BAI Media/X

India's top women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand entered the quarter-finals of the Swiss Open Badminton Championship with a straight-game victory over Germany's Amelie Lehmann and Selin Hubsch.

The Indian pair registered a comfortable 21-12, 21-8 victory.

In the men's singles second round, Toma Popov beat India's Priyanshu Rajawat 21-15, 21-17 in 47 minutes. Rajwat had earlier beaten local player Tobias Kuenzi in straight games in the opening round.

 

Srikanth Kidambi, who beat compatriot H S Prannoy in the first round, was beaten by China's World No 6 Li Shi Feng 15-21, 11-21 in less than 40 minutes.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
