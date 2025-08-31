HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
U Mumba Pull off Dramatic Win Over Thalaivas!

Source: PTI
August 31, 2025 22:56 IST

U Mumba

IMAGE: U Mumba staged a remarkable fightback to outsmart Tamil Thalaivas. Photograph: U Mumba/X

U Mumba produced a stunning late comeback to beat Tamil Thalaivas 36-33 in a Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 encounter, in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Arjun Deshwal's Super 10 powered the Thalaivas for most of the contest, but Ajit Chouhan and Anil Mohan inspired U Mumba's fightback after they trailed by nine points in the second half.

The match began with Chouhan giving them the early lead through successful raids, before Deshwal's do-or-die raid in the 16th minute shifted the momentum towards the Thalaivas.

Post the first-half timeout, both teams exchanged the lead, with Anil Mohan -- Category D's most expensive player -- producing a crucial raid with just one man left on the mat. He picked up a touch point and a bonus, followed by a Super Tackle from Rinku to keep U Mumba in the game.

At half-time, Pawan's dismissal of Sunil Kumar ensured the Thalaivas went in ahead 14-11.

An All Out on U Mumba early in the second half stretched the Thalaivas' advantage. Deshwal completed his second Super 10 in as many matches, while Nitesh Kumar shone when he dismissed Chouhan.

Soon after, Pawan added two more points as the Thalaivas opened up a nine-point lead.

 

But U Mumba launched a remarkable fightback. Chouhan and Anil Mohan spearheaded the charge, cutting the deficit to just two points with five minutes left. The pressure told as U Mumba not only avoided another ALL OUT but inflicted one of their own on the Thalaivas, turning the contest in their favour.

With the game slipping away, an unforced error from Pawan sealed the result. The Sunil Kumar-led U Mumba completed an improbable comeback to snatch a 36-33 victory -- their first win of the season.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
