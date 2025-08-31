HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Piastri wins Dutch GP as Norris breaks down!

August 31, 2025 20:48 IST

McLaren had been heading for a record-equalling fifth successive one-two win until Norris suffered late despair.

IMAGE: McLaren's Oscar Piastri celebrates winning the Dutch Grand Prix. Photograph: Jakub Porzycki/Reuters

Oscar Piastri won the Dutch Grand Prix to take a mighty 34 point lead in the Formula One championship on Sunday as McLaren teammate and title rival Lando Norris saw his hopes go up in smoke.

On a day of drama, with both Ferrari drivers crashing out in separate incidents, McLaren had been heading for a record-equalling fifth successive one-two win until Norris suffered late despair.

After saying he could smell smoke in the cockpit, Norris slowed and retired from second place on lap 65 of 72 with visible evidence coming out of the back of his stricken car.

 

Home hero Max Verstappen finished second for Red Bull with Racing Bulls' French rookie Isack Hadjar taking his first Formula One podium in third place and punching the air in delight.

Source: REUTERS
Source: REUTERS
