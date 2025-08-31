HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Champions India end SAFF U-17 campaign with defeat

Champions India end SAFF U-17 campaign with defeat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 31, 2025 20:58 IST

x

India U-17

IMAGE: India topped the league table with 15 points. Photograph: Indian Football Team/X

India were on Sunday crowned champions of the SAFF U-17 Women's Championships, despite suffering a 3-4 loss to Bangladesh in their last league match in Thimphu, Bhutan, on Sunday.

This was India's lone defeat in the tournament which was played among four countries in a double round-robin format. India topped the league table with 15 points after six matches and thus declared winners of the tournament.

They had secured the title even before Sunday's match after winning five matches on the trot.

India had earlier beaten Bangladesh 2-0 in the first league clash between the two sides on August 22.

 

Bangladesh made a dream start when Purnima Marma scored in the opening minute, before Anushka Kumari equalised for India in the ninth. Alpi Akter restored Bangladesh's lead in the 34th minute, and Sauravi Prity made it 3-1 in the 48th.

India staged a fightback with Pritika Barman reducing the margin in the 65th minute and skipper Julan drawing level in the 89th. But Prity struck again in stoppage time to hand Bangladesh the win at the Changlimithang Stadium.

The Indian team will now base in Bengaluru to continue preparations for the upcoming AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers in October in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

8 teams, 3 venues: HIL next edition starts in January
8 teams, 3 venues: HIL next edition starts in January
Chopra leads 19-member Indian squad for World C'ships
Chopra leads 19-member Indian squad for World C'ships
When Ishant stunned Kohli with his batting prowess!
When Ishant stunned Kohli with his batting prowess!
'Satwik-Chirag need to work on fitness to go distance'
'Satwik-Chirag need to work on fitness to go distance'
Asia Cup: Harmanpreet leads India to win over Japan
Asia Cup: Harmanpreet leads India to win over Japan

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Leena Chandavarkar's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 2

8 Top Natural Ingredients For Your Hair

webstory image 3

India's Biggest Tea And Coffee Drinkers

VIDEOS

'India the Big Boy, Not a Schoolchild': US journalist slams Trump tariffs4:36

'India the Big Boy, Not a Schoolchild': US journalist...

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin, China0:38

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi...

President Xi Jinping's remarks during the bilateral meeting with PM Modi 1:56

President Xi Jinping's remarks during the bilateral...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV