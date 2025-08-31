8 teams, 3 venues: HIL next edition starts in January

There will be a mini auction for next year's HIL either in September end or October first week.

IMAGE: Odisha Warriors, defending champions of the Women's HIL, have withdrawn from the competition. Photograph: ANI Photo

Hockey India League's (HIL) next edition will be held at three venues instead of two in January 2026, Federation president DilipTirkey said on Sunday.

Tirkey said the men's HIL will continue to be an eight-team competition but the women's event could see participation of six teams instead of present four.

He also said that two teams -- Gonasika (men) and Odisha Warriors (2025 women champions) -- have withdrawn from the competition after just one season, citing personal reasons.

"HIL will happen both in men and women category. In men mostly same teams will be there apart from Gonasika which withdrew because of personal reasons and we will name their replacement soon," Tirkey said on the sidelines of the ongoing men's Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar.

"There will no less than four teams in women and eight in the men's competition. We were thinking of increasing women team to six, talks are on.

"This time there will be three venues in three different cities -- 2 existing cities will remain and one will be added. From Odisha it will be a toss between Rourkela and Bhubaneswar."

Tirkey also said that they have plans to take HIL to north India in future.

"A proposal came from Punjab and we also wanted to take HIL to North but after analysing we felt places like Chandigarh and Mohali will encounter fog problem in January. In future we will see."

He also informed that the dues of all players who featured in last HIL have been cleared.

"The Odisha Warriors were late in paying the players, so we paid on behalf of them after discussing with them. Odisha Warriors were champions among women, so their prize money was with us and we paid from there after taking their approval."

He also informed that there will be a mini auction for next year's HIL either in September end or October first week.

"Odisha Warriors players will go for auction. Gonasika players will also go for auction. Some franchises have retained some players and released some. The released ones will go into auction," Tirkey said, adding that India will field their strongest teams in the World Cup and the Asian Games next year.

"World Cup is still one year away and it is an important tournament for us. It is difficult to say who all players will still be there but we will try to send the best team.

"We have told our chief coach and selectors that senior players need to keep themselves fit. We have noticed that some promising junior players are coming up, we have seen that in last HIL. So it is not sure only seniors will go, the best will," he said.

"Asian Games is three weeks after World Cup, and we will try to field a balanced team in both the tournaments."