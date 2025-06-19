HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Two-Time Wimbledon Champion Set To Call It Quits

June 19, 2025 21:06 IST

Petra

IMAGE: Petra Kvitova won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014 and reached the Australian Open final in 2019. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova announced on Thursday that she will retire from tennis at the conclusion of the US Open later this year.

The Czech returned to competition this year after a 15-month maternity break. The 35-year-old, who won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014 and reached the Australian Open final in 2019, will compete at this year's Wimbledon and US Open for the last time.

Kvitova, who has won 31 titles over nearly two decades and reached a highest ranking of number two in the world, said the 2025 season would be her last.

Kvitova's career was marked by resilience, most notably her recovery from a serious injury sustained during a home robbery in 2016.

"I am excited and very much looking forward to soak in the beauty of playing The Championships, Wimbledon one more time, a place that holds the most cherished memories in my career for me," she wrote in a statement.

"And while I am not entirely sure yet what my hardcourt swing in the US will look like, I am intending to finish my active playing career at the U.S. Open in New York later this summer."

 

"I could not have asked or wished for anything more - tennis has given me everything I have today, and I will continue to be forever grateful to this beautiful sport that I love."

Since her return at the ATX Open in Austin, Kvitova has lost six of her seven matches, with her only win coming in the first round in Rome. She also competed in Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid, the French Open and the Queen's Club Championships in London.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
RELATED STORIES

