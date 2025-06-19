HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
ISL dropped from AIFF's 2025-26 Calendar

June 19, 2025 19:33 IST

Future of League in Jeopardy

Mohun Bagan were crowned ISL 2025 champions

IMAGE: Mohun Bagan were crowned ISL 2025 champions in April. Photograph: Indian Football Team/X

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has officially excluded the Indian Super League (ISL) from its 2025–26 season calendar, casting serious doubt over the future of the country’s top-tier football competition.

The AIFF’s recently released calendar made no mention of the ISL, which has been a central fixture of Indian football since its inception in 2014.

 

According to The Times of India, growing uncertainty surrounds the fate of the league, as ISL clubs have reportedly been informed by organisers that the upcoming season will not begin until issues related to the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) are resolved.

The MRA is a critical legal contract that defines the ownership and operational rights of the ISL. Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) -- a joint venture between Reliance and Star Sports -- currently manages the league and serves as AIFF’s commercial partner.

Per the existing agreement, signed in 2010, FSDL pays the AIFF either ₹50 crore annually or 20% of total revenue, whichever is higher. However, this deal is set to expire in December 2025, and no renewal has been finalised yet.

'Over the past week, senior FSDL officials have met with club owners individually and conveyed that the ISL cannot commence without clarity on the MRA,' a source told TOI.

The source further noted, 'Everyone knows this kind of agreement can’t be settled overnight. And with the Supreme Court expected to soon rule on the new AIFF Constitution, uncertainty is at an all-time high.'

As a result, both the structure and continuity of the ISL remain in question, potentially disrupting India’s domestic football landscape ahead of the 2025–26 season.

