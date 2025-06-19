HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
What is the prize purse for Wimbledon 2025 champions?

June 19, 2025 19:02 IST

Here is what you need to know about the prize pot on offer at Wimbledon 2025, the third major of the year:

The winners of the men's and women's singles in 2024, Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and Czech Barbora Krejcikova, received 2.7 million pounds ($3.61 million) each in prize money.

IMAGE: The winners of the men's and women's singles in 2024, Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and Czech Barbora Krejcikova, received 2.7 million pounds ($3.61 million) each in prize money. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Wimbledon/X

WHEN IS WIMBLEDON 2025 HAPPENING?

* The Championships will run from June 30 to July 13.

 

WHAT IS THE TOTAL PRIZE FUND AT WIMBLEDON 2025?

* The total prize money is a record 53.5 million pounds ($71.63 million), a 7% increase on 2024 and double what they offered a decade ago.

HOW MUCH WILL MEN'S AND WOMEN'S SINGLES PLAYERS EARN AT WIMBLEDON 2025?

* First round: 66,000 pounds

* Second round: 99,000 pounds

* Third round: 152,000 pounds

* Round of 16: 240,000 pounds

* Quarter-finals: 400,000 pounds

* Semi-finals: 775,000 pounds

* Runner-up: 1,520,000 pounds

* Champion: 3,000,000 pounds

HOW DOES THE WINNER'S PRIZE COMPARE TO WIMBLEDON 2024?

WHAT IS THE PRIZE MONEY ON OFFER IN MEN'S AND WOMEN'S DOUBLES AT WIMBLEDON 2025?

* First round: 16,500 pounds

* Second round: 26,000 pounds

* Third round: 43,750 pounds

* Quarter-finals: 87,500 pounds

* Semi-finals: 174,000 pounds

* Runners-up: 345,000 pounds

* Champion: 680,000 pounds

WHAT IS THE PRIZE MONEY ON OFFER IN MIXED DOUBLES AT WIMBLEDON 2025?

* First round: 4,500 pounds

* Second round: 9,000 pounds

* Quarter-finals: 17,500 pounds

* Semi-finals: 34,000 pounds

* Runners-up: 68,000 pounds

* Champion: 135,000 pounds

WHAT ABOUT THE OTHER GRAND SLAMS IN 2024 AND 2025?

* Australian Open 2025 singles champions, Italian Jannik Sinner and American Madison Keys, received A$3.5 million ($2.26 million) each in prize money.

* French Open 2025 singles champions, Alcaraz and American Coco Gauff, took home 2.55 million euros ($2.92 million) each.

* US Open 2024 singles champions, Sinner and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, received $3.6 million each.

* Significant pay hikes at the Grand Slams were central to the demands of the world's top players in their letter to the four majors recently.

($1 = 0.7469 pounds)

($1 = 1.5475 Australian dollars)

($1 = 0.8732 euros)

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved.
India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

