Tunisian sensation targets French Open triumph

June 05, 2023 19:52 IST
Ons Jabeur

IMAGE: World number seven Ons Jabeur made a near-flawless start to her French Open campaign. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Tunisian Ons Jabeur is hoping the romantic atmosphere of Paris will help her quest for a maiden Grand Slam title after reaching the French Open quarter-finals for the first time on Monday.

The world number seven was heartbroken after losing the Wimbledon and U.S. Open finals last year but the 28-year-old stormed into the last eight at Roland Garros with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Bernarda Pera.

Jabeur became the first African player to reach the quarter-finals at each of the four majors in the Open Era.

 

"Paris is always romantic, day or night. Winning here will definitely be an amazing memory for me. For now, I just want to take it one match at a time," Jabeur told reporters.

"I will have a very difficult quarter-final. I was just taking it one match at a time, trying to make it to the second week. Now I'm going to push more for the next few matches."

Jabeur, who meets Sara Sorribes Tormo or 14th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia for a place in the semis, has endured a stop-start season in which she had minor knee surgery before winning the Charleston title and skipping Madrid with a calf problem.

"I have learned a lot how to accept things, either good or bad," Jabeur said. "For me, being injured was part of my path, how the season would have started here this year.

"I worked a lot on my mental health and worked a lot on how to manage all this, because I believe there is a lot of injuries are connected to our emotional part. I'm trying to manage that.

"The season is still long, so hopefully no more injuries and I can continue in a great path."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
