Rediff.com  » Sports » Tsitsipas to donate $1000 for every ace at Mexican Open

Tsitsipas to donate $1000 for every ace at Mexican Open

February 28, 2024 11:14 IST
IMAGE: Stefanos Tsitsipas will donate to help with the reconstruction of Acapulco. Photograph: Henry Romero/Reuters

Stefanos Tsitsipas has pledged to donate $1000 for every ace he hits during the Mexican Open tennis tournament to help with the reconstruction of Acapulco following the devastation caused by Hurricane Otis last October.

At least 50 people were killed when Otis, the most powerful hurricane to hit Mexico's Pacific coast, battered Acapulco. The storm also caused billions of dollars worth of damage, with over 130,000 houses destroyed or severely damaged.

 

"I'm going to donate a thousand dollars for every ace I make this week," the Greek world number 12 said in a video posted on the tournament's social media platforms, adding the money accumulated will be handed over to aid programmes for Acapulco.

The Mexican Open runs from Feb. 26 to March 2, and will feature German Alexander Zverev, Dane Holger Rune, Norwegian Casper Ruud and American Frances Tiafoe.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
