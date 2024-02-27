News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Murray drops major retirement hint after 500th hard-court win

Murray drops major retirement hint after 500th hard-court win

February 27, 2024 13:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: After bagging his 500th win, Andy Murray said he was happy to achieve the feat before he was 'done'. Photograph: Rula Rouhana/Reuters

Andy Murray hinted that this could be his last season after he recorded his 500th hardcourt win with a 4-6 7-6(5) 6-3 victory over Canada's Denis Shapovalov in the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Monday.

Murray joined Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andre Agassi and Rafa Nadal as the only players to reach the 500th tour-level win milestone on the surface in the professional era.

 

"Obviously hardcourt has been a great surface for me over the years and 500 is a lot of matches so I'm very proud of that," Murray said.

"There aren't many players that have done that, so, great to get to 500 before I'm done."

It was just the second win this year for the 36-year-old who suffered a first round exit at the recent Australian Open, and Murray has failed to go beyond the third round of a Grand Slam since reaching the Wimbledon quarters in 2017.

Murray, former world number one and winner of three Grand Slam singles titles, lost his second round match in Qatar last week to 18-year-old Jakub Mensik, and during the defeat he appeared to shout "this game is not for me anymore".

‘Probably don’t have too long left’

He played down those comments after Monday's win in Dubai, but admitted that the end of his career could be near.

"People read a lot into what I say on the court sometimes and it's not always rational," he said.

"I still love competing, I still love the game. It gets harder and harder the older you get to compete with the young guys.

"It's not easy, I probably don't have too long left but I'll do the best that I can these last few months."

Last month after another first round exit in Montpellier, Murray responded to a BBC article in which a journalist questioned whether his bravely soldering on will damage his legacy.

""Tarnishing my legacy? Do me a favour," Murray responded on social media platform X.

"Most people would quit and give up in my situation right now. But I'm not most people and my mind works differently," he added.

"I won't quit. I will keep fighting and working to produce the performances I know I'm capable of.”

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Hockey India CEO Elena Norman resigns
Hockey India CEO Elena Norman resigns
Thank you Rohit bhaiya, Rahul sir for...: Jurel
Thank you Rohit bhaiya, Rahul sir for...: Jurel
Neeraj Trains Hard For Paris Olympics
Neeraj Trains Hard For Paris Olympics
Ranji: Vidarbha crush K'taka to march into semis
Ranji: Vidarbha crush K'taka to march into semis
What A Romantic Love Story!
What A Romantic Love Story!
Rahul Can No Longer Act Like An Insolent Schoolboy
Rahul Can No Longer Act Like An Insolent Schoolboy
India at home a completely different beast: Stokes
India at home a completely different beast: Stokes

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Murray hits back at critics after another 1st Rd exit

Murray hits back at critics after another 1st Rd exit

Saudi doesn't need me to wash its image: Nadal

Saudi doesn't need me to wash its image: Nadal

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances