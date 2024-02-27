News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Ban players who don't play Ranji Trophy'

'Ban players who don't play Ranji Trophy'

Source: PTI
February 27, 2024 17:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan ignored a BCCI diktat to play in the Ranji Trophy, focussing instead on his IPL preparations.. Photograph: BCCI

India skipper Rohit Sharma's assertion that Test opportunities should be only for those who show hunger for the format found resonance with state associations grappling with youngsters desperate to make a name in white-ball cricket but reluctant to grind it out in first-class games.

With the advent of IPL, the club vs country debate has been raging for years now and Rohit's stern statement came at a time when two established names in Indian cricket -- Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan -- ignored a BCCI diktat to play Ranji Trophy quarter-finals, focussing instead on their IPL preparations.

 

"Jin logon ko bhookh hai, hum unhi logon ko mauka denge (We will give opportunities to only those who are hungry)," Rohit declared on Monday after a series-clinching win over England in the fourth Test in Ranchi.

"Agar hunger nahi hai to unko khila ke koi matlab nahi hai (There's no point in playing those who don't have the hunger)," he added.

The hunger that he spoke about was there for everyone to see in young guns like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep and the more established Shubman Gill, all of whom sparkled at various stages of the series against England.

But Rohit did make a point about the unnamed ones who don't seem to have that fire in the belly.

"I concur with the Indian captain. There should be hunger in younger cricketers to play the longest format," Abhilash Khandekar, president of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, said.

It is for those that the BCCI issued a directive earlier this month asking centrally-contracted cricketers to be available for Ranji Trophy engagements.

Several representatives from state associations admitted that Rohit was not off the mark when he said those who are not up for it should not be considered for the toughest format. But they also feel that a system needs to be in place so that such a situation never arises.

"Ranji Trophy cannot be taken lightly by any player, it is the backbone of Indian cricket. It is the most important tournament in domestic cricket. This should be followed up in other formats in domestic cricket," Khandekar said.

Another official, who did not wish to be named, went to the extent of saying that Ranji Trophy runs the risk of "a slow death if it was not made mandatory for top players to compete."

State units see the parent body's move as a case of better late than never.

"I complement BCCI for this decision of compelling players to play for their state in Ranji Trophy. I see it as a case of better late than never, this is going to help domestic cricket in a big way," said Khandekar.

In the recent past, the Indian batters have been found vulnerable on turning tracks at home.

Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar believes if elite players turn up for their respective states in Ranji Trophy whenever available, it would only make them better players of spin.

"Playing Ranji is very important. It helps you play spin better on Indian wickets, your overall skills are improved. And when you play foreign teams, it becomes easier (to face spin)," said Vengsarkar, himself a great player of spin.

"I feel it is a player's wish whether to play Ranji or not. If he doesn't want to play, we have enough in India to choose from, they will play and establish themselves. No one is bigger than the game. No one is indispensable," he said.

In Kishan's absence from the ongoing series, Dhruv Jurel made the most of the opportunity by coming up with two brilliant under-pressure knocks in only his second Test.

Like the MPCA chief, a state unit official proposed another step to rein in players who ignore red-ball cricket.

"This was a much needed step and should have been taken earlier. If an India player is regularly featuring in Ranji Trophy, it acts a massive motivator to the younger players in the squad.

"I would also want the BCCI to empower state units to ban those players who don't play Ranji Trophy. If a senior is dropped for once, the juniors would not dare to ignore their red ball commitments for T20 cricket," said a state unit official requesting anonymity.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
India's Test Players Set For Pay Rise!
India's Test Players Set For Pay Rise!
Shami Undergoes Surgery, May Miss T20 WC
Shami Undergoes Surgery, May Miss T20 WC
Thank you Rohit bhaiya, Rahul sir for...: Jurel
Thank you Rohit bhaiya, Rahul sir for...: Jurel
Sensex climbs 305 pts on buyingi in index heavyweights
Sensex climbs 305 pts on buyingi in index heavyweights
Gaganyaan astronauts trained at Russian center
Gaganyaan astronauts trained at Russian center
Student ends life in T'gana over loan app harassment
Student ends life in T'gana over loan app harassment
Modi reveals names of Gaganyan mission astronauts
Modi reveals names of Gaganyan mission astronauts

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

'Address the elephant in the room, but first..: Chopra

'Address the elephant in the room, but first..: Chopra

India at home a completely different beast: Stokes

India at home a completely different beast: Stokes

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances