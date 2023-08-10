Harmanpreet credits forwards for creating chances in win vs Pak

IMAGE: Captain Harmanpreet Singh sounded the board twice in India's 4-0 thumping of Pakistan in their Asian Champions Trophy match in Chennai on Wednesday. Photograph: Hockey India/Twitter

In an impressive performance that saw India secure a resounding 4-0 victory over Pakistan, captain Harmanpreet Singh emphasised the importance of maintaining structure and mental resilience as the team prepares for the upcoming semi-final against Japan at the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy on Friday.

The Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 witnessed the Indian men's hockey team's commanding triumph over Pakistan, allowing them to clinch the top spot on the table. Playing before an enthusiastic home crowd at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, the team displayed remarkable dominance right from the outset.

Harmanpreet Singh emerged as a key player, securing a double with goals in the 15th and 23rd minutes, while Jugraj Singh (36') and Akashdeep Singh (55') also contributed vital goals to seal the victory.

Reflecting on the match and his team's performance, Harmanpreet expressed his commitment to always giving his best and stressed the significance of teamwork and mental strength. Looking ahead, he emphasised the focus on maintaining structure in their gameplay during upcoming matches.

"I always give my best shot. If I do not score then I try harder. I try hard every time I play. It is teamwork. Forwards created more chances and we managed to do well. It is about staying mentally strong. Everytime we scored goals and we try to keep doing that. The focus will be on maintaining structure and would like to play more in structure in our upcoming games," Harmanpreet Singh said in a press conference after the match.