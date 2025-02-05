HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Tottenham's defence further weakened

February 05, 2025 00:19 IST

Tottenham defender Dragusin out with ACL injury

Radu Dragusin has added to Spurs' injury woes to their backline

IMAGE: Radu Dragusin has added to Spurs' injury woes to their backline. Photograph: Tottenham Hotspur/X

Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Dragusin is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old was forced off in the second half of Spurs' 3-0 win over Swedish side Elfsborg in the Europa League last week. He has made 28 appearances in all competitions this season.

 

"Dragusin will undergo surgery for an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury to his right knee," Spurs said in a statement.

The Romania international's injury is a blow to Spurs' backline, with defenders Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie also sidelined, along with goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Spurs signed defender Kevin Danso on loan from Ligue 1 side Lens on Sunday to bolster their defensive cover.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
