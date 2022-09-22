News
4 injured in jostling to buy tickets for India-Aus T20

4 injured in jostling to buy tickets for India-Aus T20

Source: PTI
September 22, 2022 15:08 IST
Fans

IMAGE: Picture used for representational purpose only. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI

Four persons were injured as chaotic scenes were witnessed on Thursday at the Gymkhana ground in Hyderabad with hundreds of cricket lovers jostling to purchase tickets for the India-Australia T20 International match to be played in the city on September 25.

At least a few persons, including women, felt uncomfortable following the pushing and shoving at the ground. Some of them had to be taken to hospital and their condition is safe, police said.

 

Hundreds of cricket lovers gathered at the ground to purchase tickets and the police had a tough time in managing the situation.

Some cricket enthusiasts said they came to the ground in the early hours of the day to purchase tickets. 

Source: PTI
