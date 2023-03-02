News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Threatening message to Messi! 'We're waiting for you'

Threatening message to Messi! 'We're waiting for you'

March 02, 2023 23:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: A threatening hand-written message was left for Lionel Messi. Photograph: Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Two people on motorcycles shot at a supermarket belonging to the family of Antonela Roccuzzo, wife of Lionel Messi, in Rosario, in Argentina's Santa Fe province early on Thursday morning, local media and the city's mayor reported. 

A threatening hand-written message for 35-year-old Messi, Argentina's captain and seven-times World Player of the Year, was also left on the shop door.

 

"Messi, we are waiting for you, (Pablo) Javkin (the mayor) is also a narco, he is not going to take care of you," it read.

Javkin blamed the security forces for failing to effectively combat organized crime, which in recent years has grown in the important port city, where dozens of ships daily load thousands of tons of grain.

"I spoke (with the Roccuzzos) and they are worried," Javkin told reporters outside the supermarket that was attacked.

Television images showed bullet casings on the sidewalk where the business belonging to Roccuzzo's family is located. The front of the building was hit by 14 bullets and the shop remained closed on Thursday morning.

Santa Fe's Security Minister Claudio Brilloni told reporters that authorities did not have any firm assumptions regarding the motives for the attack. Prosecutor Federico Rébola said the Roccuzzo family had not received any previous threats, a Rosario media outlet reported.

On the official Twitter account "Team Messi" and Antonela Roccuzzo's Instagram profile there were no mentions of the incidents.

The murder rate in Rosario is among the highest in Argentina, as gangs linked to drug trafficking coexist, according to judicial complaints, and clashes causing injuries and deaths are frequently reported.

The attack came weeks before Argentina play two friendly matches in the South American country, three months after Messi led the team to victory in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Neither game will take place in Rosario. Argentina face Panama on March 23 in the capital Buenos Aires and on March 28 they play in the province of Santiago del Estero against Curacao.

The matches will be the team's first in Argentina since the World Cup. Coach Lionel Scaloni has not yet named his squad.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Former France great Fontaine dead at 89
Former France great Fontaine dead at 89
Mixed emotions for Bavuma as he joins unwanted club
Mixed emotions for Bavuma as he joins unwanted club
'One day Test match anyone?'
'One day Test match anyone?'
Sangma may meet guv to stake claim to form govt
Sangma may meet guv to stake claim to form govt
Jaishankar, Qin Gang discuss peace in border areas
Jaishankar, Qin Gang discuss peace in border areas
Mann meets Amit Shah, Centre sending 1900 jawans
Mann meets Amit Shah, Centre sending 1900 jawans
Flawless Djokovic enters Dubai semi-finals
Flawless Djokovic enters Dubai semi-finals

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

PIX: Manchester United fight back to win; Spurs out

PIX: Manchester United fight back to win; Spurs out

FIFA awards: And the winner is, once again...

FIFA awards: And the winner is, once again...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances