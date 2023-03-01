News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Former France great Fontaine dead at 89

Former France great Fontaine dead at 89

March 01, 2023 16:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Frenchman Just Fontaine scored a record 13 goals in a single edition of the World Cup

IMAGE: Frenchman Just Fontaine scored a record 13 goals in a single edition of the World Cup. Photograph: Kind courtesy PSG/Twitter

Former France soccer great Just Fontaine, who in 1958 scored a record 13 goals in a single edition of the World Cup, has died, his former club Stade de Reims confirmed on Wednesday.

 

Fontaine, 89, netted 30 goals from 21 caps for France between 1953-1960.

In 1958, he was instrumental in Les Bleus reaching the semi-finals in Sweden.

A prolific striker with 259 goals from 283 matches in his club career, Fontaine was one of the key players of the great Stade de Reims team who reached the European Cup final in 1959.

Reims, who won three French top flight titles with Fontaine, lost 2-0 to Real Madrid but 'Justo' ended up as the competition's top scorer with 10 goals.

"A star of French football, an outstanding striker, a legendary Reims player... To his family... Stade de Reims send their most sincere condolences," Reims wrote on Twitter.

"A thought for Just Fontaine," French champions Paris St Germain wrote on Twitter.

As a coach, Fontaine helped PSG gain promotion to the first division in 1974.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
PHOTOS: India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 1
PHOTOS: India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 1
Will Ben Stokes play for CSK in IPL 2023?
Will Ben Stokes play for CSK in IPL 2023?
ICC Rankings: Meet the new No 1 Test bowler
ICC Rankings: Meet the new No 1 Test bowler
SC verdict on collegium-like system for ECs on Thu
SC verdict on collegium-like system for ECs on Thu
WTT Contender: Manika starts with wins, Sharath ousted
WTT Contender: Manika starts with wins, Sharath ousted
Interfaith relations can't be dubbed as love jihad: HC
Interfaith relations can't be dubbed as love jihad: HC
Amid 'come to Delhi' calls, Stalin bats for Congress
Amid 'come to Delhi' calls, Stalin bats for Congress

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Was Gavaskar too 'harsh' on Gill?

Was Gavaskar too 'harsh' on Gill?

PIX: What a comeback Australia!

PIX: What a comeback Australia!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances