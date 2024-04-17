'The referee's performance was a disaster'

Xavi furious at referee as Barcelona knocked out by PSG

IMAGE: Paris St Germain's Marquinhos is shown a yellow card by referee Istvan Kovacs during the Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg match between FC Barcelona and Paris St Germain at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, in Barcelona, on Tuesday. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez berated the referee and said his performance cost Barcelona a chance to fight for a place in the Champions League semi-finals after they lost 4-1 to Paris St Germain and were knocked out of the competition on Tuesday.

After winning 3-2 in Paris and taking a 1-0 lead with an early Raphinha goal in the quarter-final second leg, Barca were down to 10 men just before the half-hour after last man Ronald Araujo was shown a red card for a foul on Bradley Barcola.

Xavi complained bitterly to referee Istvan Kovacs and ended up being shown a red card himself, which did not stop him going back to the pitch at the final whistle to voice his frustration again at the Romanian official after Barca's 6-4 aggregate loss.

Kovacs showed red cards to Araujo and Xavi, with five Barcelona players also receiving yellow cards.

"The referee was really bad. I told him his performance was a disaster. I don't like to talk about referees, but it had a clear impact in the season and it has to be said," Xavi told Movistar Plus.

"We are very upset and angry because the red card was the decisive factor in the match. With eleven we were in a good position, playing well and in command.

"It's too much to flash a red card in a game like this. There was another game after that ... It is a pity that the work of the season was ruined by an unnecessary expulsion."

After Araujo's dismissal PSG took control of the match and former Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele fired home for the visitors in the 40th to equalise on the night and Vitinha put them ahead with a strike from the edge of the box in the 54th.

Joao Cancelo fouled Dembele in the 61st minute with a sliding tackle to concede a penalty that Kylian Mbappe fired into the top corner to move the visitors in front in the tie.

Five-times champions Barca, who last reached the semis five years ago, tried to find a goal to take the game to extra time but Mbappe made the most of a counter attack to score and wrap up a semi-final place against Borussia Dortmund.

"We tried but today it was not to be," Barca midfielder Frenkie De Jong told reporters.

"It's a big blow because we were convinced we could go through. We'll have to try again next season.

"I didn't see the play (in which Araujo was sent off). I just had the feeling that Barcola's control went well ahead him and into the goalkeeper's hands ... We tried after that, but we couldn't do any more."

Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan said his side had no-one to blame but themselves after they squandered a two-goal advantage.

After winning 3-2 in Paris and taking a 1-0 lead with an early Raphinha goal in the quarter-final second leg, Barca went down to 10 men when Ronald Araujo was shown a red card, before PSG took control of the match and secured a comeback win.

"Very frustrated. Very disappointed. It really felt like that we had full control of the game. Started with a one-goal lead, and then after 10-15 it just felt like we destroyed ourselves," Gundogan told TNT Sports.

"Yeah, (the red card changed the game). This is the Champions League. No matter who the opponent is, in such a tie, such an important game, going one man down so early... it's impossible, then you are out, unfortunately."

Gundogan concurred with his manager's opinion on the referee, saying he should have won a penalty after being tackled by PSG's Vitinha in the box.

"At halftime, (the referee) didn't have such a bad attitude. I haven't seen any of the crucial actions on the replay, but it felt like he was very quick on the yellow cards for us," the German said.

"In the second half, I think I should get a penalty. He clearly kicks me with his leg -- if not, I can continue running. If he doesn't kick me, I don't fall. For me, that's a penalty.

"That's what I told him, to at least have a check, and he gave me a yellow card. I don't know how it looks on TV -- maybe my impression is wrong."