KKR Vs RR: Who Bowled The Best Spell? VOTE!

A sensational century from Jos Buttler and fiery cameos from Riyan Parag and Rovman Powell helped the Rajasthan Royals secure a pulsating two wicket win over the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

In between the rain of sixes and fours there were commendable bowling performances from both teams.

Here are the best bowlers on the night...

Avesh Khan

Avesh Khan is putting on one impressive performance after another with each passing game of this IPL season.

In 7 matches he has picked 7 wickets, but what has been impressive is his ability to swing the ball and bowl a tight line and length.

He brought out these weapons on Tuesday night to put early pressure on KKR.

He bowled a lot of variations to keep the batters guessing. He beat Sunil Narine on a couple of occasions early in his innings before taking a stunning return catch on his follow through to dismiss Phil Salt for 10 off 13. He gave 12 runs in his first two overs.

He returned for his second spell in the 17th over and struck first ball to take out Andre Russell who miscued a pull and was caught in the deep to end a 51-run stand with Narine.

Avesh kept attacking the batters' stumps and feet with yorkers and slower deliveries.

He was given some punishment by Rinku Singh in his final over but on that pitch and Narine in that form, Avesh did well to give just 35 runs and take 2 wickets.

Trent Boult

Boult has rarely been expensive. On Tuesday he went for a few but was spared Narine's carnage.

Bout was unlucky to not get an early wicket, with Riyan Parag putting down a sitter on the second ball of the innings, gifting Phil Salt a lifeline.

Salt and Narine were troubled by Boult's away swinger as they were beaten outside the off stump on a number of occasions. Boult also bowled some beautiful inswingers that were unplayable.

He erred in line a couple of times and was rightfully taken to the cleaners by Angkrish Raghuvanshi.

He bowled his final over in the 19th over and had Narine beaten by the yorker. He congratulated the batter for an innings well played, but himself was taken out for few as he finished with 1 for 31 off his 4 overs.

Sunil Narine

The evening belonged to Narine who shone with ball after his brilliance with the bat.

He gave away very little, bowled some quicker deliveries and struck early to have Dhruv Jurel out LBW for just 2. His second over producing a wicket and just 3 runs.

He bowled length balls and cramped the batters and gave just three runs again in his third over, as Jos Buttler and Rovman Powell playing him watchfully.

After being clobbered for a four and two sixes, Narine got his revenge having Powell out leg before but not before conceding 16 runs in the over.

Powell's wicket gave Rajasthan a few palpitations and Narine finished with 2 for 30 off his 4 over but Buttler had other ideas that were revealed later.

Narine became the first player to register a hundred, bag a wicket and take a catch in an IPL match.

Varun Chakravarthy

The leggie began his spell nicely and put KKR on top in the middle overs. He gave away just 10 runs and got Ravichandran Ashwin's wicket and sent back Shimron Hetmyer for a golden duck off back-to-back balls to put KKR on top in the contest.

But all that quickly changed as Buttler took down the leggie for 17 runs hitting 4 boundaries in the 15th over.

Varun was handed the responsibility of defending 9 runs off the last over, but it was not to be as Buttler smashed a six and took his team to victory. Varun's figures read 4-0-36-2.

