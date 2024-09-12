'The percentage of women chess players in India is quite less'

IMAGE: Koneru Humpy said there should be more women's chess tournaments in India to encourage young players to take up the sport. Photograph: Stev Bonhage/Norway Chess/FIDE

Former World Rapid Chess champion Koneru Humpy wants the All India Chess Federation to increase women's tournaments which will help develop the next generation of female chess prodigies.



In recent years, the men's game has surged in popularity in India with young Indian talents like Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa and Dommaraju Gukesh making waves on the world stage.



In contrast, the women's game has struggled to match this trajectory, with the 37-year-old Humpy and 33-year-old Harika Dronavalli as the leading figures.



"The percentage of women players is quite less. I think probably we need to have more women's tournaments," Humpy told PTI.



"We need to pick talented players and train them. That's the most important factor to have a next generation line-up or else what happens is we might be having some two, three strong players now.



"But if you don't focus on the next generation, the gap would be quite high. You won't see players coming up for the next 10-15 years again. That's the difference between China and India," she added.



The Indian Grandmaster cited the example of China, which has gone on to become a chess powerhouse since the break up of the Soviet Union.



"The Chinese they keep on bringing in talent one after the other. By the time the top player's career ends, you'll see the next generation players coming up.



"Probably the federation needs to work a lot on women's chess," Humpy said.



While most sports events were either cancelled or postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic, chess flourished because of online tournaments.



"During the pandemic, chess gained a lot of popularity. I think we are the only field which has been used during COVID in a positive way.



"(There were) lots of online tournaments and because there was no work, the number of spectators also increased."

IMAGE: Harika Dronavalli. Photograph: Lennart Ootes/FIDE

The 2006 Asian Games champion believes that the younger generation of Indian players has benefited immensely from increased exposure from the online tournaments.



"I think from then onwards, the chess boom in India started taking place.



"If you look back at the ratings of Arjun (Erigaisi) or Praggnanandhaa, they all started to improve fast after the pandemic because they were getting so much exposure doing these online games and online tournaments."



On the personal front Humpy, who gave birth to a daughter in 2017 and stayed away from chess for close to two years, is still learning to balance motherhood with her career.



"It's quite challenging for me. Sometimes I feel it quite hectic also. Because it was actually much easier when my baby was just one. I would leave her calmly with my mom and travel.



"But now since she's seven, she always wants me around. Even at home, when she comes from school, has to do homework or wants to play, she always wants my presence. So that way I get a very less time for my chess.



"Sometimes during a tournament I feel like I haven't had sufficient practice. So, I'm still struggling to come back."



But motherhood has taught her a thing or two which has helped her on the chess board.



"I have learned how to be flexible. In my teens, my time schedule used to be very professional and even a little disruption would impact my performance, but that's not the case since I have become a mother.



"Earlier I would risk every game because winning was my motto. But after my comeback, I am a more steady and stable person," she added.



Humpy has given the ongoing Chess Olympiad a miss and will be next seen in the Global Chess League where she will turn out for the Mumba Masters.



Talking about the GCL she said the league has united the chess community.

"On the board, it's competitive as usual. But off the board, we have a chance to have more fun. We have players form all round the world not just India."



Post the GCL, she will compete in the second event of the Women's Grand Prix in Kazakhstan followed by the Tata Steel Rapid and Blitz event in Kolkata in November.