What Did Leander Paes Discuss With Sports Minister?

What Did Leander Paes Discuss With Sports Minister?

By REDIFF SPORTS
September 12, 2024 17:43 IST
Leander Paes with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

IMAGE: Leander Paes with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Photographs: SAI Media

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met with tennis great Leander Paes on Thursday, September 12, 2023 to discuss the future of Indian sports and strategies to improve the country's performance in the Olympic Games and Paralympics.

'The discussion centered around building a stronger sports foundation in India, with an emphasis on identifying and nurturing grassroots talent,' Sports Authority of India stated in a media release.

Mandaviya expressed his commitment to creating an more conducible environment where aspiring athletes have access to world-class facilities, coaching, and competitive opportunities.

Leander Paes with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Paes, who has represented India at seven Olympic Games, shared his experiences and insights on what it takes to succeed at the highest level.

'It was a pleasure to meet legendary Olympic medallist @Leander today! Also Congratulated him on being inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame! He continues to inspire youth and athletes to chase their dreams,' Mandaviya, who is one year and 16 days older than Lee, tweeted.

 

Paes, an 18-time Grand Slam winner, was inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame in July this year.

REDIFF SPORTS
