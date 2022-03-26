News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » The key question around Lionel Messi's future

The key question around Lionel Messi's future

March 26, 2022 11:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Lionel Messi

IMAGE: Argentina's Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria applaud fans after the match. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Lionel Messi paid tribute to Argentina fans in what could be their last home game before November’s World Cup finals and said the raucous support in their 3-0 win over Venezuela was vital in preserving his happiness.

“I didn’t expect anything less of people, of the union between the Argentina public and this team,” Messi said after their comfortable win at Boca Juniors’ Bombonera stadium.

 

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has struggled at Paris Saint Germain since signing from Barcelona in August 2021 but he was as spritely as ever against a poor Venezuela side and the adoration of the home crowd was evident.

Argentina fans revere Messi, and all the more so since he led them to the Copa America in 2021 - their first major international honour in 28 years.

The feeling is mutual, with Messi leading his team mates on a victory lap around the ground and chanting and singing along with the 50,000 crowd.

“I’ve been happy here for a long time, since before we won the Copa America,” Messi said.

“People have shown that they love me and I am grateful for that. Everything flows naturally, that makes it easier on and off the pitch.”

Friday's game marked Messi's return to the national side after being rested for Argentina’s previous two World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia.

He made several unsuccessful attempts at goal from free kicks outside the box but eventually score the third, a curious miskick meters from goal.

Messi chested down a pass from Angel Di Maria and although he didn’t connect cleanly it was enough to beat Venezuela's diving goalkeeper.

The 82nd minute goal came after earlier efforts from Nicolas Gonzalez and Di Maria, whose clever play and passes opened up a stuffy Venezuelan rearguard.

Argentina are one of four South American sides to have qualified for the Qatar finals, along with Brazil, Ecuador and Uruguay.

The final round of qualifying games next Tuesday will determine whether Peru, Colombia or Chile go into a playoff against a team from the Asian confederation.

Argentina travel to Ecuador for their final game.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Rajasthan Royals fired their social media team
Why Rajasthan Royals fired their social media team
Saudi GP to go ahead despite rebel attacks
Saudi GP to go ahead despite rebel attacks
IPL 2022: Watch out for these TOP 5 batters
IPL 2022: Watch out for these TOP 5 batters
Meet the new No 1 in women's tennis
Meet the new No 1 in women's tennis
OPS Weakens AIADMK By Backing Sasikala
OPS Weakens AIADMK By Backing Sasikala
RBI may raise its inflation projection at next meet
RBI may raise its inflation projection at next meet
SEE: The Russian Siege Of Ukraine
SEE: The Russian Siege Of Ukraine

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

'Legends' catch up at practice

'Legends' catch up at practice

CSK v KKR: Test for two new captains

CSK v KKR: Test for two new captains

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances