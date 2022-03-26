News
Saudi GP to go ahead despite rebel attacks

Saudi GP to go ahead despite rebel attacks

March 26, 2022 00:03 IST
CEO of Formula One Stefano Domenicali addresses the media

IMAGE: CEO of Formula One Stefano Domenicali addresses the media. Photograph: Ibraheem Al Omari/Reuters 

Formula 1’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix race faced a temporary setback after Yemen's Houthi rebels attacked an oil depot Friday in the Saudi city of Jeddah near the circuit. The attack targeted the North Jeddah Bulk Plant , a fuel depot that is within close proximity of the international airport, a crucial hub for Muslim pilgrims heading to Mecca.

The attacks came as Saudi Arabia still leads a coalition battling the Iran-backed Houthis, who seized Yemen's capital of Sanaa in September 2014. The kingdom, which entered the war in Yemen in 2015, has been internationally criticized for its airstrikes killing that have killed scores of civilians — something the Houthis point to as they launch drones, missiles and mortars into the kingdom.

Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali told drivers and team bosses that they will go ahead with the Race Schedule beginning with Practice and Qualifying over the weekend. 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Lyon spins Australia to series-clinching win in Lahore
F1: Ferrari's Leclerc wins season opener in Bahrain
SEE: Sachin 'talk cricket'
CSK v KKR: Test for two new captains
BJP supporters celebrate oath-taking of Yogi govt
India crowned SAFF U-18 Women's Champions
BJP eyes over 75 seats from UP in 2024 LS polls
IPL 2022

