IMAGE: P V Sindhu trains with Prakash Padukone. Photograph: Kind courtesy P V Sindhu/Instagram

P V Sindhu believes having the legendary Prakash Padukone as her mentor is a big boost for her hopes at the Paris Olympics.



Padukone is the first Indian to win the All England Championship.

Sindhu, who is aiming to make it a hat-trick of Olympics medals, has been training under Padukone for the past 8-9 months after shifting her base to Bengaluru from Hyderabad.

The two-time Olympic medallist has been training in Germany for the past one month with a support staff of 12 members, including mentor Padukone, chief coach, two assistant coaches, mental strength and conditioning coach and sparring partners among others.



'Few people have a knack for teaching or pushing a player better than he does. Truly the father of Indian badminton,' said Sindhu on Instagram.



Sindhu is hoping to regain her form at the Paris Games after going without a title for more than two years now. She will be hoping Padukone can inspire her to the elusive gold medal in Paris.