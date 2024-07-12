News
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'The Father Of Indian Badminton'

'The Father Of Indian Badminton'

By REDIFF SPORTS
July 12, 2024 10:55 IST
IMAGE: P V Sindhu trains with Prakash Padukone. Photograph: Kind courtesy P V Sindhu/Instagram
 

P V Sindhu believes having the legendary Prakash Padukone as her mentor is a big boost for her hopes at the Paris Olympics.

Padukone is the first Indian to win the All England Championship.

Sindhu, who is aiming to make it a hat-trick of Olympics medals, has been training under Padukone for the past 8-9 months after shifting her base to Bengaluru from Hyderabad.

The two-time Olympic medallist has been training in Germany for the past one month with a support staff of 12 members, including mentor Padukone, chief coach, two assistant coaches, mental strength and conditioning coach and sparring partners among others.

'Few people have a knack for teaching or pushing a player better than he does. Truly the father of Indian badminton,' said Sindhu on Instagram.

Sindhu is hoping to regain her form at the Paris Games after going without a title for more than two years now. She will be hoping Padukone can inspire her to the elusive gold medal in Paris.

REDIFF SPORTS
