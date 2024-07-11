News
President Murmu Plays Badminton With Saina

President Murmu Plays Badminton With Saina

By REDIFF SPORTS
July 11, 2024 05:58 IST
Photographs and Video: Rashtrapati Bhavan/Instagram
 

After flagging off the Durand Cup, the President's Cup and Shimla Trophy at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, followed by a meeting with Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, President Droupadi Murmu played a game of badminton with 2012 Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal.

'President Droupadi Murmu's natural love for sports and games was seen when she played badminton with the much-celebrated player Ms. Saina Nehwal at the Badminton Court in Rashtrapati Bhavan,' Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

'The President's inspiring step is in keeping with India's emergence as a badminton-power house, with women-players making a great impact on the world stage.'

 

