The Draw for 2026 FIFA World Cup

The 48-nation, 104-game tournament will be played in the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, 2026.
The football World Cup draw on Friday commenced with US President Donald Trump, Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney selecting the balls of their own countries from bowls during a ceremony at the Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts.
There was little suspense to the start of the draw for the expanded 48-nation tournament, given that FIFA assigned the three co-hosts to their groups in February 2024.
On a wintry day with snow falling, soccer officials and celebrities filled the hall, 189 days to go before the expanded 48-nation, 104-game tournament.
There were long lines outside the complex even at 7 am as workers and media filed through with Secret Service agents securing the area.
Earlier in the ceremony, FIFA awarded its first peace prize to Trump, who has campaigned to win the Nobel Peace Prize.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino gave Trump a large gold-coloured trophy and a gold-coloured medal hanging from a blue ribbon, which Trump hung around his neck. Standing next to Trump, Infantino lavished praise.
GROUP A
Mexico
South Africa
South Korea
European Playoff D
GROUP B
Canada
European Playoff A
Qatar
Switzerland
GROUP C
Brazil
Morocco
Haiti
Scotland
GROUP D
United States
Paraguay
Australia
European Playoff C
GROUP E
Germany
Curacao
Ivory Coast
Ecuador
GROUP F
Netherlands
Japan
European Playoff B
Tunisia
GROUP G
Belgium
Egypt
Iran
New Zealand
GROUP H
Spain
Cape Verde
Saudi Arabia
Uruguay
GROUP I
France
Senegal
FIFA Playoff 2
Norway
GROUP J
Argentina
Algeria
Austria
Jordan
GROUP K
Portugal
FIFA Playoff 1
Uzbekistan
Colombia
GROUP L
England
Croatia
Ghana
Panama