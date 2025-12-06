The Draw for 2026 FIFA World Cup

The 48-nation, 104-game tournament will be played in the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

IMAGE: The FIFA World Cup trophy on display during Friday's draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Washington, D.C. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/Reuters

The football World Cup draw on Friday commenced with US President Donald Trump, Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney selecting the balls of their own countries from bowls during a ceremony at the Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts.

There was little suspense to the start of the draw for the expanded 48-nation tournament, given that FIFA assigned the three co-hosts to their groups in February 2024.

On a wintry day with snow falling, soccer officials and celebrities filled the hall, 189 days to go before the expanded 48-nation, 104-game tournament.

There were long lines outside the complex even at 7 am as workers and media filed through with Secret Service agents securing the area.

Earlier in the ceremony, FIFA awarded its first peace prize to Trump, who has campaigned to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino gave Trump a large gold-coloured trophy and a gold-coloured medal hanging from a blue ribbon, which Trump hung around his neck. Standing next to Trump, Infantino lavished praise.

GROUP A

Mexico

South Africa

South Korea

European Playoff D

GROUP B

Canada

European Playoff A

Qatar

Switzerland

GROUP C

Brazil

Morocco

Haiti

Scotland

GROUP D

United States

Paraguay

Australia

European Playoff C

GROUP E

Germany

Curacao

Ivory Coast

Ecuador

GROUP F

Netherlands

Japan

European Playoff B

Tunisia

GROUP G

Belgium

Egypt

Iran

New Zealand

GROUP H

Spain

Cape Verde

Saudi Arabia

Uruguay

GROUP I

France

Senegal

FIFA Playoff 2

Norway

GROUP J

Argentina

Algeria

Austria

Jordan

GROUP K

Portugal

FIFA Playoff 1

Uzbekistan

Colombia

GROUP L

England

Croatia

Ghana

Panama