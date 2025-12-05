HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Star Indian discus thrower banned for doping offence

Star Indian discus thrower banned for doping offence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 05, 2025 22:30 IST

x

Seema Punia

IMAGE: Seema Punia's last major competition was the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023 where she won a bronze medal. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Former Asian Games gold-winning discus thrower Seema Punia has been handed a 16-month ban for failing a dope test.

The 42-year-old Punia's suspension came into force on November 10 as per the updated list of dope offenders by the National Anti-Doping Agency.

NADA, however, did not specify the substance for which she has tested positive.

The latest offence adds to her checkered doping record, which includes two previous violations, one of them at the junior level.

Her last major competition was the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023 where she won a bronze medal. She is also a four-time Commonwealth Games-medallist, three of them being silver medals.

 

Her first and only Asian Games gold came in 2014, Incheon edition. At the junior level, she won a bronze in the world championships in 2002.

Apart from her, distance runner Pooja Yadav (four years), shot putter Manjeet Kumar (six years) and middle-distance runner Nikesh Dhanraj Rathod (four years) were also suspended for failing dope tests.

Also suspended for four years were marathon runner Kuldeep Singh and woman steeplechaser Chavi Yadav.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Purnima hits brace as India sink Ireland
Purnima hits brace as India sink Ireland
Local left-armers throng India's nets in Vizag!
Local left-armers throng India's nets in Vizag!
Why Sundar needs to sharpen his hitting skills
Why Sundar needs to sharpen his hitting skills
Davis Cup returns to Bengaluru after 9 years
Davis Cup returns to Bengaluru after 9 years
Google reveals most-searched IPL team in 2025
Google reveals most-searched IPL team in 2025

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

webstory image 2

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

VIDEOS

Aviation Expert Blasts IndiGo: 'They Ignored Pilot Rules, Chaos Was Inevitable'2:30

Aviation Expert Blasts IndiGo: 'They Ignored Pilot Rules,...

Huma Qureshi's Black Airport Look is Breaking the Internet!0:58

Huma Qureshi's Black Airport Look is Breaking the Internet!

Putin introduces Russian Delegation to Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan1:18

Putin introduces Russian Delegation to Murmu at...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO