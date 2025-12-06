HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Trump show from start to finish at World Cup 2026 draw

Trump show from start to finish at World Cup 2026 draw

5 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: December 06, 2025 08:45 IST

x

Donald Trump took a moment to congratulate himself. The United States, he said, was 'not doing too well' before he took office, but now 'we're the hottest country anywhere in the world'.

US President Donald Trump on stage with FIFA President Gianni Infantino as he is awarded the FIFA Peace Prize during the World Cup 2026 draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Washington, D.C., on Friday.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump on stage with FIFA President Gianni Infantino as he is awarded the FIFA Peace Prize during the World Cup 2026 draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Washington, D.C., on Friday. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

US President Donald Trump said he was not attending the draw for the 2026 World Cup to receive a prize, but he got one anyway.

Trump, who has campaigned aggressively this year for a Nobel Peace Prize, was given FIFA's inaugural peace prize for his efforts to promote dialogue and de-escalation in some of the world's biggest hotspots.

The former TV reality show host dominated the scene at Washington’s Kennedy Center on Friday, placing himself squarely at the center of one of the biggest events in the sporting world in a glitzy, celebrity-studded affair that bore the unmistakable stamp of the president.

The United States, along with Canada and Mexico, will host the soccer tournament next year. The prime minister of Canada, Mark Carney, and the president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, were there, too, but it was Trump's show from start to finish.

In a nod to Trump’s love of spectacle, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who served as master of ceremonies, had the three leaders stand behind brightly colored podiums - game-show style - to draw their teams.

 

After the draw, they all posed for a selfie with Infantino.

"This will be unique, this will be stellar, this will be spectacular,” Infantino said at the outset of the ceremony, referring to next year's games.

But he could also have been talking about the Kennedy Center event itself, which was located in Washington at Trump's urging. 

US President Donald Trump wears a medal as he is awarded the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize during the FIFA World Cup 2026 at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Washingtonon, on Friday.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump wears a medal as he is awarded the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize during the FIFA World Cup 2026 at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Washingtonon, on Friday. Photograph: Stephanie Scarbrough/Reuters

Last month, FIFA announced that a new annual award called the FIFA Peace Prize would be presented at the draw to "reward individuals who have taken exceptional and extraordinary actions for peace." 

A video prior to the presentation celebrated Trump for resolving the war in Gaza and trying to end Russia's war in Ukraine. 

The trophy, a gold-plated globe carried by upraised hands, was considerably larger than the Nobel, which is just a simple medal.

Trump was given a medal as well and donned it as Infantino lauded him. The president deserved the award for "promoting peace and unity around the world," he said.

“This is truly one of the great honors of my life – and beyond,” Trump said.

He took a moment to congratulate himself. The United States, he said, was "not doing too well" before he took office, but now "we're the hottest country anywhere in the world."

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand with hosts Kevin Hart and Heidi Klum during World Cup 2026 draw.

IMAGE: Former England defender Rio Ferdinand with hosts Kevin Hart and Heidi Klum during World Cup 2026 draw. Photograph: Stephanie Scarbrough/Reuters

Earlier, Trump told reporters he did not care about the prize, but noted that he had "settled eight wars" in his 10 months in office.

"I don't need prizes. I need to save lives," Trump said. "I saved millions and millions of lives, and that's really what I want to do."

The claim that Trump has ended eight wars this year is widely disputed. Much work remains before most of the conflicts the president claims to have ended, including the Israel-Hamas conflict, can actually be considered resolved.

Trump received the award the same week his administration froze immigration applications from 19 countries after last week's shooting of two National Guard members in Washington.

It also came days after the president demeaned Somali immigrants in the United States as "garbage" - sparking an outcry both at home and abroad.

Trump has frequently made the trappings of the presidency a part of major sporting and cultural events this year. He attended the Super Bowl in February, to a mix of cheers and boos from the crowd, and on Sunday he plans to attend the Kennedy Center Honors, which he eschewed during his first term.

The FIFA event - where 48 teams learned their group stage opponents - opened with Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli singing "Nessun Dorma," a favorite of Trump's and a staple at his campaign rallies.

Later, British pop star Robbie Williams and American Broadway chanteuse Nicole Scherzinger sang FIFA's 2026 World Cup anthem with highlights from past tournaments playing on a large video screen behind them.

American sports stars Tom Brady, Shaquille O'Neal and Aaron Judge - none of them soccer players - also took part. Also on hand was Canadian hockey great Wayne Gretzky.

The World Cup will be held from June 11-July 19, 2026, with a record 104 matches in 16 host cities.

The spectacle ended with a live performance of the song "YMCA" by the Village People, the crowning touch for yet another event the president made his own.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Mexico to kick-off 2026 World Cup against South Africa
Mexico to kick-off 2026 World Cup against South Africa
England start World Cup quest against familiar foe Croatia
England start World Cup quest against familiar foe Croatia
Sreejesh-inspired Prince fires India into Jr WC semis
Sreejesh-inspired Prince fires India into Jr WC semis
'Keep your feet...' Sreejesh chides wards after QF win
'Keep your feet...' Sreejesh chides wards after QF win
Star Indian discus thrower banned for doping offence
Star Indian discus thrower banned for doping offence

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

webstory image 2

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

VIDEOS

Mukesh Ambani's Heartfelt Moment with Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray0:35

Mukesh Ambani's Heartfelt Moment with Uddhav and Aaditya...

Watch how Putin paid tribute to 'Father of India'5:25

Watch how Putin paid tribute to 'Father of India'

President Murmu Hosts President Putin at Rashtrapati Bhavan0:50

President Murmu Hosts President Putin at Rashtrapati Bhavan

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO