Rediff.com  » Sports » 'Thank You PM Sir For Your Faith In Me'

'Thank You PM Sir For Your Faith In Me'

By REDIFF SPORTS
September 11, 2024 12:48 IST
PR Sreejesh and Harmanpreet Singh with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their return from the Paris Olympics

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra D Modi, flanked by P R Sreejesh, left, and Harmanpreet Singh after their return from the Paris Olympics. Photograph: Kind courtesy PR Sreejesh/Instagram
 

Retired Indian hockey star P R Sreejesh has shared a letter on his social media handles that he received from Prime Minister Narendra D Modi.

In a letter, dated August 16, 2024, the PM has lauded the former goalkeeper for his service to the game and expressed confidence in his ability to be 'impactful' as the new national junior coach.

Sreejesh called time on his illustrious 15-year career after India's bronze-winning Paris Olympic campaign, which was the his and the team's second successive Games medal after the bronze in Tokyo.

Following his retirement, Hockey India appointed Sreejesh as the head coach of the junior men's team and he vowed to make India a 'powerhouse in hockey'.

Confident of Sreejesh's impact as junior team coach, Modi wrote: 'I am sure your work in the new role will be as impactful and inspirational.'

'As you call it a day on your playing career, I wish to convey my heartfelt appreciation for your monumental contributions to Indian hockey, 'Modi wrote in the letter dated August 16.

The letter that PR Sreejesh received from PM Narendra Modi

IMAGE: The letter Sreejesh received from Prime Minister Modi. Photograph: Kind courtesy P R Sreejeshx

Thanking the PM for his support Sreejesh wrot on X: 'Received this heart-warming letter from @narendramodi Sir on my retirement. Hockey is my life and I'll continue to serve the game and work towards making India a power in hockey, the start of which has been made with the 2020, 2024 Olympic medals. Thank You PM Sir for your faith in me.'.

On Sreejesh's illustrious career, Modi recalled the goalkeeper's heroics in the triumphant Asian Games campaign in 2014. Modi also talked about Sreejesh playing an instrumental role in India's quarter-final finish in Rio Olympics and the bronze wins in Tokyo and Paris.

Sreejesh was also instrumental in guiding the team through remarkable successes, including two Asian Games gold medals, and two Champions Trophy silver medals.

REDIFF SPORTS
