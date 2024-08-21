News
SEE: Harmanpreet's emotional message after Olympic bronze

SEE: Harmanpreet's emotional message after Olympic bronze

Source: PTI
August 21, 2024 19:19 IST
Unlucky to lose to Germany; back-to-back bronze a huge achievement: Harmanpreet Singh

Harmanpreet Singh

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Singh, right and PR Sreejesh, left with Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Odisha Sports/X

India hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh on Wednesday said that his side was unlucky to lose to Germany in the Paris Olympics semifinal despite creating several chances before calling the back-to-back bronze winning performance a "huge achievement".

India repeated their 2021 Tokyo Games performance in Paris, defeating Spain to win consecutive bronze medals for the first time in 52 years.

 

Videos:  Kind Courtesy Hockey India/X
 

Hockey India

The keenly-contested semifinal earlier saw India going down to reigning world champions Germany 2-3 to set up a bronze-medal match with Spain.

"It (semifinal vs Germany) was a very close match. I think we created a lot of chances but you can say we were not lucky that day and some chances were off target," Harmanpreet told PTI Videos during a felicitation ceremony organised by the Odisha government in Bhubaneswar.

"But I think the bronze medal was very important. It was the last match of the tournament and feeling very happy after winning the match. Our effort was that we should fulfil our dream (of winning gold) but somehow we were unlucky."

"But, still, we had the bronze medal to play for. So, went into the match with that mindset that we will win. We've won back-to-back medals in hockey; it's a very big thing for us," he added.

Harmanpreet was left speechless with the reception given to the players, saying the team gets the same affection every time it comes to Odisha.

 

"And, this time, we are getting all the more affection. Whenever the team comes here, be it to play in a tournament or after winning a medal, it always feels nice... we get a lot of respect," added Harmanpreet.

Harmanpreet also thanked the state government for sponsoring hockey.

"It (Odisha) has one of the best facilities in India; good stadia, good grounds and we were getting so much support from the Odisha government. To organise such major tournament and get the crowds to the stadia is a big thing and I on behalf of the team want to thank the state," he said.

Hockey IndiaOdisha has become the hub of hockey in the last few years organising several big-ticket competitions for men and women, including World Cups, Asian competitions and Pro League matches among others.
The felicitation ceremony, which was attended by state Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and saw a grand welcome being accorded to the players. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
