Hockey India retires Sreejesh's No.16 jersey

Photograph: Kind Courtesy PR Sreejesh/X

Hockey India on Wednesday decided to retire the jersey number of goalkeeping stalwart P R Sreejesh, who bid adieu to the game after playing a pivotal role in the country's second consecutive Olympic bronze at the just-concluded Paris Games.

Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh also announced that the affable 36-year-old, who donned the No. 16 jersey for nearly two decades, will take up the role of the junior national coach.

VIdeo: Kind Courtesy Hockey India/X

"Sreejesh is now going to be the junior team coach and we are retiring the No. 16 jersey for the senior team. We are not retiring No. 16 for the junior team."

"Sreejesh dusra Sreejesh ko paida karega in junior team (Sreejesh will groom someone like him in the junior team who will wear the No.16 jersey)," said Singh at a felicitation function for the veteran.