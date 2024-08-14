News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Hockey India retires Sreejesh's No.16 jersey

Hockey India retires Sreejesh's No.16 jersey

Source: PTI
Last updated on: August 14, 2024 12:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

PR Sreejesh

Photograph: Kind Courtesy PR Sreejesh/X

Hockey India on Wednesday decided to retire the jersey number of goalkeeping stalwart P R Sreejesh, who bid adieu to the game after playing a pivotal role in the country's second consecutive Olympic bronze at the just-concluded Paris Games.

 

Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh also announced that the affable 36-year-old, who donned the No. 16 jersey for nearly two decades, will take up the role of the junior national coach.

 

VIdeo: Kind Courtesy Hockey India/X

PR Sreejesh

"Sreejesh is now going to be the junior team coach and we are retiring the No. 16 jersey for the senior team. We are not retiring No. 16 for the junior team."

"Sreejesh dusra Sreejesh ko paida karega in junior team (Sreejesh will groom someone like him in the junior team who will wear the No.16 jersey)," said Singh at a felicitation function for the veteran.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
WOW Moments From Paris Olympics!
WOW Moments From Paris Olympics!
'Modi saying he has been offered 2036 Olympics'
'Modi saying he has been offered 2036 Olympics'
Hockey heroes seek blessings at Golden Temple
Hockey heroes seek blessings at Golden Temple
A Celestial Spectacle!
A Celestial Spectacle!
States can recover royalty on minerals from 2005: SC
States can recover royalty on minerals from 2005: SC
We should have won the gold medal in Paris: Sreejesh
We should have won the gold medal in Paris: Sreejesh
'I Want To Do A K-Drama'
'I Want To Do A K-Drama'

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

PIX: India's hockey heroes aim to inspire nation

PIX: India's hockey heroes aim to inspire nation

Sreejesh Rocks Mundu At Eiffel Tower

Sreejesh Rocks Mundu At Eiffel Tower

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances