News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Thalaivas pull off last-second comeback against Panthers

Thalaivas pull off last-second comeback against Panthers

Source: PTI
October 28, 2024 00:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
IMAGE: Action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers. Photograph: PKL

Tamil Thalaivas made a stunning comeback as they pulled off a tie in the dying seconds of the match against the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The two sides ended the game locked on 30-30 with Sachin top-scoring for the Tamil Thalaivas with 11 points to his name.

For the Jaipur Pink Panthers, Arjun Deshwal scored seven points and Vikash Kandola added six more. The result was also the second time a game has ended in a tie in PKL Season 11 so far.

Jaipur Pink Panthers started off proceedings with skipper Arjun Deshwal picking up the first points. After that, both sides traded blows with equal measure in the early minutes, before Jaipur Pink Panthers pulled into a 2-point lead.

 

Sachin landed the game's first Super Tackle on Arjun Deshwal to bring the Tamil Thalaivas back on level terms.

As the first half progressed, Sachin led the charge for the Tamil Thalaivas while Arjun Deshwal, Vikash Kandola and Ankush Rathee were making the most number of inroads for Jaipur Pink Panthers.

The experienced Surjeet Singh then inflicted an ALL OUT on Tamil Thalaivas, which gave Jaipur Pink Panthers a 6-point lead at the 10-minute mark.

From then on, Jaipur Pink Panthers began to consolidate their lead, and went into the half-time break with 21-16 lead.

After the break, it was Chandran Ranjith who started the comeback for Tamil Thalaivas.

However, Jaipur Pink Panthers continued to lead the contest with captain Arjun Deshwal, along with Vikash Kandola and Ankush Rathee having the biggest impact.

Jaipur Pink Panthers were able to keep Tamil Thalaivas at bay for the majority of second half, and protected their lead quite well.

For Tamil Thalaivas, Sachin gave it his all to bring the team back into the contest in the final phase of play.

And just as it looked like the contest would go the way of Jaipur Pink Panthers, it was Nitesh Kumar and the defenders, along with Sachin, who clinched the tie for Tamil Thalaivas.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Shami apologises to fans, vows to return stronger
Shami apologises to fans, vows to return stronger
Our batters have lost a lot of confidence..: Harbhajan
Our batters have lost a lot of confidence..: Harbhajan
Probe launched into racist insults during El Clasico
Probe launched into racist insults during El Clasico
FPIs withdraw Rs 85,790 cr from Indian equities
FPIs withdraw Rs 85,790 cr from Indian equities
'No response to 26/11, it won't be the case anymore'
'No response to 26/11, it won't be the case anymore'
Chaseable target but we didn't bat well: Harmanpreet
Chaseable target but we didn't bat well: Harmanpreet
SAFF Cup: India lose to Nepal in chaotic encounter
SAFF Cup: India lose to Nepal in chaotic encounter

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this

ISL: Mumbai City held by Odisha in entertaining draw

ISL: Mumbai City held by Odisha in entertaining draw

Chaseable target but we didn't bat well: Harmanpreet

Chaseable target but we didn't bat well: Harmanpreet

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances