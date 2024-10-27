News
Home  » Cricket » 'Chaseable target but we didn't bat well': Harmanpreet

'Chaseable target but we didn't bat well': Harmanpreet

Source: PTI
October 27, 2024 22:38 IST
IMAGE: India were all out for 183 runs in 47.1 overs while chasing a target of 260. Photograph: BCCI

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur acknowledged the urgent need to address her team's batting woes following their 76-run loss to New Zealand in the second women's ODI in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Indian batters flattered to deceive as they were all out for 183 runs in 47.1 overs while chasing a target of 260. Radha Yadav top-scored with 48 off 64 balls, while Saima Thakor scored 29 and captain Harmanpreet Kaur scored 24.

 

"We weren't up to the mark. These girls look ready and keen to do well for the country. Batting is something that we really need to work on and if we do that we can win the series," Kaur said after the match.

"I think we gave away too many runs and dropped too many catches but I think it was still a chaseable target but we didn't bat well. Good to see Radha and Saima do well with bat. We kept losing wickets in the chase. We will look to build partnerships next game."

The final match will be played here on Tuesday. India had won the first match by 59 runs.

Opting to bat, New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine struck 79 off 86, striking seven fours and a six while stitching a vital partnership of 82 runs for the fifth wicket with Maddy Green (42 off 41 balls) to lift New Zealand to a challenging 259 for nine.

Devine also excelled with the ball, finishing with figures of 3/27 as New Zealand's bowlers combined to dismiss India for 183 runs, built around No. 9 Radha Yadav's fighting 48.

"Pretty happy with the way the game went. We spoke about playing good cricket for long periods and we did that. We spoke about making sure to build partnerships. The way Green and Gaze came out and played got us to a competitive score after the platform was set early on," Devine, who was named player of the match, said.

"It's always hard when you lose someone of the quality of Amelia Kerr. When you are taking regular wickets it helps that you can have faith in the other bowlers available to you. It is about backing up performances like tonight. Exciting challenge awaits us on Tuesday."

Source: PTI
