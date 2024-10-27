Shami apologises to fans, vows to return stronger

IMAGE: Shami had been undergoing post-surgery rehabilitation at the NCA but his return to competitive play was abruptly halted. Photograph: BCCI IMAGE: Shami had been undergoing post-surgery rehabilitation at the NCA but his return to competitive play was abruptly halted.

India pacer Mohammed Shami has apologised to the fans and the BCCI after the board decided against rushing his return to the team for the high-profile tour of Australia as he is yet to attain match fitness.

Having underwent surgery, the seamer completed his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) but his return was derailed by swelling in his knees, even though Shami recently declared that he is pain free.

The 34-year-old Shami posted a video of his training on Instagram and said he would be back soon.

"Putting in my efforts and getting better with my bowling fitness day-by-day. Will continue working hard towards getting ready for the match and to play domestic red ball cricket. Sorry to all cricket fans and bcci too, but very soon I'm ready to play red ball cricket , love you all," Shami wrote.

Shami, whose return to competitive cricket following a long lay-off due to injury has been one of the talking points in the run-up to the tour of Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, is expected to play in Bengal's next Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka in the first week of November.

While he was not considered for the five-match Test series Down Under, his comments came after India lost the Test rubber against New Zealand, their first series loss at home in 12 years.

In Shami's absence, the Indian pace attack will comprise Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Akash Deep and youngsters like Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana.

Fast bowlers Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, and Khaleel Ahmed will be travelling as reserves for the series.

Shami last played in the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia and has since been sidelined due to an ankle injury for which he underwent surgery earlier this year.