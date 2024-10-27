News
Probe launched into racist insults during El Clasico

Probe launched into racist insults during El Clasico

October 27, 2024 17:15 IST
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal (right) was subject to racist abuse during the El Classico against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday

IMAGE: Barcelona's Lamine Yamal (right) was subject to racist abuse during the El Classico against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday. Photograph: Susana Vera/Reuters

LaLiga and Real Madrid reacted strongly on Sunday after racist insults were allegedly directed at Barcelona players during Saturday's match at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Spanish media reported that 17-year-old Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal, who is of Equatorial Guinean and Moroccan heritage, was targeted with xenophobic and racist abuse. Barcelona won the game 4-0 with Yamal among the scorers.

 

"LaLiga will immediately report the racist insults and gestures received by Barcelona players to the Hate Crimes Section of the National Police Information Brigade, as well as informing the Coordinating Prosecutor of the Hate Crimes and Discrimination Unit of the State Attorney General's Office," LaLiga said in a statement.

"LaLiga vehemently condemns the incidents at the Santiago Bernabeu and remains firm in its commitment to eradicate any kind of racist behaviour and hatred inside and outside stadiums."

Real Madrid said they had opened an investigation to identify the perpetrators so that appropriate action can be taken.

"Real Madrid strongly condemns any kind of behaviour involving racism, xenophobia or violence in football and sport, and deeply regrets the insults that a few fans uttered last night in one of the corners of the stadium," the club said in a statement.

Barcelona did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and LaLiga have taken steps to tackle an increase in racist abuse with measures including partial stadium closures.

Four people were arrested and questioned in Spain on Thursday on suspicion of conducting an online hate campaign encouraging fans to racially abuse Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr. in the buildup to their match against Atletico Madrid last month.

In June, the Magistrate's Court of Valencia issued the first conviction for racist insults in a soccer stadium in Spain.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
PICS: Black Caps conquer India with big win in Pune
'Phenomenal feat': Modi hails Arjun Erigaisi
'Kohli has issues against spin but...'
Babar, Shaheen, Naseem recalled for Australia series
Modi to launch health cover for 70+ seniors on Oct 29
'No response to 26/11, but it won't be the case if ....'
Cyclone Dana: Odisha sees no deaths but 36 lakh hit

