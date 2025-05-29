HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Thailand Open: Tanwar, Gill punch their way into final

Source: PTI
May 29, 2025 19:55 IST

Naman Tanwar

IMAGE: Naman Tanwar defeated Uzbekistan's Juraboev Elyorbek to enter the final in the 90kg category at the Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament in Bangkok on Thursday. Photograph: Boxing Federation of India/X

India's heavyweight boxers Naman Tanwar (90kg) and Anshul Gill (90+kg) progressed to the finals of the Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament after securing hard-earned wins against their respective opponents from Uzbekistan in Bangkok on Thursday.

Naman overcame Juraboev Elyorbek 4-1, while Anshul edged past Rustamov Abdurakhmon 3-2 in two tightly contested bouts.

The two Indians started on the back foot, but responded with greater control and sharper execution in the second round.

 

In the final round, the duo took charge in their respective clashes with well-timed counters and sustained pressure, earning split-decision victories and booking their places in the finals, which will take place on June 1.

India have fielded a 19-member strong contingent in the prestigious tournament, which has attracted talented boxers from powerhouses like China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, South Korea, and host Thailand.

In the women's semifinals, Tamanna (51kg), Priya (57kg), and Lalfakmawii (80kg) exited the competition after battling through competitive bouts, each settling for a bronze. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
