Thailand Open: Five Indians enter quarterfinals

IMAGE: Five Indians will vie for a semifinal spot at the 4th Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament in Bangkok. Photograph: Boxing Federation of India

India will have five boxers in action at the 4th Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament in Bangkok on Wednesday, all aiming for semifinal spots.

In the men's draw, Jugnoo (85kg) will face Kazakhstan's Bekzat Tangatar, while Deepak (75kg) is set to take on South Korea's Kim Hyeon-tae in two high-stakes quarterfinal bouts.

In the women's category, Tamanna (51kg) will meet Liu Yu-Shan of Chinese Taipei, Priya (57kg) goes up against South Korea's Park Ah-hyun, and Anjali (75kg) will square off with Japan's Naoka Kasahara.

India have fielded a 19-member strong contingent in the prestigious tournament that has attracted talented boxers from powerhouses like China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, South Korea, and host Thailand.

Five boxers' journeys came to a conclusion at the quarter-final stage on Tuesday. In the women's draw, Yasika Rai (48kg) and Abha Singh (54kg) lost their bouts by unanimous decisions.

Among men, Pawan Bartwal's strong run in the 55kg category came to an end, while Nothoi Singh (50kg) and Dhruv Singh (80kg) also suffered defeats.