HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Rare feat for Mac Allister brothers

Rare feat for Mac Allister brothers

3 Minutes Read
Share:

May 27, 2025 19:06 IST

Brother's, Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister and Union Saint-Gilloise's Kevin Mac Allister were crowned champions on the same day in different countries

IMAGE: Brother's, Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister and Union Saint-Gilloise's Kevin Mac Allister were crowned champions on the same day in different countries. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Argentina's Mac Allister brothers Alexis and Kevin pulled off an unusual family feat on Sunday by lifting championship trophies on the same afternoon in different countries, though neither of them took part in their teams' final game of the season.

Alexis got his hands on the Premier League trophy at Anfield after Liverpool secured the title last month, while his older brother Kevin endured a nervy afternoon in Belgium as his club Union Saint-Gilloise ended a 90-year wait for the championship.

 

While Kevin was suspended for their last fixture of the season at home to Gent, where a 3-1 win was enough to see them win a first title since 1935, Alexis sat out Liverpool’s final match at home to Crystal Palace to avoid injury.

"I think he played throughout the last part of the season with the Argentinian mentality he has," Liverpool manager Arne Slot said.

"Never gives up, no matter what he feels, but it is not smart to play a player that has, not a big injury but something to take a risk with."

The 26-year-old midfielder, who was in the Argentina side that won the World Cup in Qatar, moved to Liverpool from Brighton & Hove Albion two seasons ago and started 30 games in their title-winning campaign.

Kevin, a year older, plays further back but exhibits the same resilient characteristics as his brother.

Het Nieuwsblad described the defender on Monday as "a soldier who never gives up".

"He played in recent weeks with a mask, a bandaged shoulder, and a taped knee, but refused to give up due to injury."

Kevin said it had been tough not to be on the field helping his teammates.

“It was difficult to watch the game from the sidelines. I was calm, even though the first half wasn’t our best," he told reporters.

"I always try to keep the group calm. Sometimes emotions get too high and that’s not good. I’m glad we stayed calm and finished it off.”

A third brother, 29-year-old Francis, currently plays in Argentina’s top flight with Insituto. All three brothers started at Argentinos Juniors, appearing together for the first time in 2017.

Their father Carlos won three caps for Argentina and played at Boca Juniors, where he won a league championship in 1992.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Pope Leo busts myth as he meets Serie A champs
PIX: Pope Leo busts myth as he meets Serie A champs
Russia stay banned from 2026 Winter Games
Russia stay banned from 2026 Winter Games
Dubey will have opportunities to grow: Vettori
Dubey will have opportunities to grow: Vettori
SEE: When Rafa Nadal Jr Met Daddy's Big Three Rivals
SEE: When Rafa Nadal Jr Met Daddy's Big Three Rivals
Nadal touched by presence of great rivals at tribute
Nadal touched by presence of great rivals at tribute

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Sunil Dutt Playlist You Must Listen To

webstory image 2

8 #SariGoals At Cannes

webstory image 3

Classic Scotch Eggs: 15-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

BSF released new video of Op Sindoor strikes on terror camps across the border8:59

BSF released new video of Op Sindoor strikes on terror...

Omar Abdullah chairs special cabinet meeting with message in Pahalgam1:09

Omar Abdullah chairs special cabinet meeting with message...

Meet Manipur's silent green warrior who planted over 1 lakh trees3:22

Meet Manipur's silent green warrior who planted over 1...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD