Sanju, Anshul advance to semis of Thailand Open International Boxing

May 26, 2025 20:06 IST

IMAGE: Sanju notched up her second straight win of the tournament with a clean 5-0 verdict over Indonesia's Reka Mariana Kasibulan in the quarter-final. Photograph: Wrestling Federation of India

Sanju and Anshul Gill registered convincing wins to move into the semi-finals as India's boxers continued their solid run at the fourth Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament in Bangkok on Monday.

Competing in the women's 60kg category, Sanju notched up her second straight win of the tournament with a clean 5-0 verdict over Indonesia's Reka Mariana Kasibulan in the quarter-final bout.

The National Games bronze medallist maintained her control throughout the three rounds,

staying composed and showing clear technical superiority to outbox her opponent and secure a place in the last four stage.

In the men's 90-plus kg division, Gill delivered a strong performance against Kazakhstan's Daniyal Saparbay, to win by unanimous decision.

Gill kept a steady rhythm from the start, combining tight defense with effective counters to keep the Kazakh boxer at bay. He will next face Uzbekistan's Rustamov Abdurakhmon in the semi-finals.

 

Sanju and Gill's progress added to India's impressive run in the tournament, with both boxers assuring themselves of at least a bronze medal finish.

India have fielded a 19-member strong contingent in the tournament that has attracted boxers from powerhouses like China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, South Korea, and host Thailand.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Relief for Brij Bhushan! Delhi court accepts closure
Two Chess Bodies, One Big Controversy
Jr World Cup: Tejaswani wins gold in 25m pistol
SEE: When Rafa Nadal Jr Met Daddy's Big Three Rivals
Srikanth's Resurgence: A Tale of Resolve, Discipline
