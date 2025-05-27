HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Cristiano Ronaldo hints at Al-Nassr exit

Cristiano Ronaldo hints at Al-Nassr exit

By REDIFF SPORTS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 27, 2025 21:28 IST

x

Ronaldo

IMAGE: In 111 appearances for Al Nassr since 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 99 goals. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Champion footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has suggested he is set to leave Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr with a cryptic social media post.

Although Ronaldo scored, Al Nassr lost what could be his last-ever game for the club by 3-2 to Al Fateh on Monday.

After the match, the 40-year-old Portuguese hinted at leaving the club but continuing as a footballer, posting on his Instagram, "This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all."

The goal against Al Fateh was his 25th in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 season, earning him the second successive 'Golden Boot' award after he got the honour in the 2023-24 season with 35 goals, as per Goal.com.

In 111 appearances for the club since 2023, he has scored 99 goals, with 74 of them coming in 77 appearances in the Saudi Pro League. He joined the club in January 2023 from Manchester United, becoming the world's richest footballer in the process.

 

He won the Saudi Pro League 'Player of the Month' during February 2023 with eight goals and two assists.

In the 2023-24 season, with his tally of 35 goals, he created a new goal-scoring record in the Saudi Pro League, outdoing 34 goals by Abderrazak Hamdallah in 2019, as per Olympics.com.

Al Nassr in 2023 secured their first Arab Club Champions Cup thanks to a brace by the legend in the title clash against arch-rivals Al Hilal.

Al Nassr is Ronaldo's fifth club after stints with Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, which saw him secure several titles and accomplishments across the world.

As per Goal.com, his next move could take him to the USA's Major League Soccer or his first-ever club, Sporting CP. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Ancelotti determined to reclaim Brazil's lost glory
Ancelotti determined to reclaim Brazil's lost glory
Car rams into fans at Liverpool parade, 27 injured
Car rams into fans at Liverpool parade, 27 injured
Rare feat for Mac Allister brothers
Rare feat for Mac Allister brothers
EPL PIX: Champions Liverpool sign off with draw
EPL PIX: Champions Liverpool sign off with draw
City, Chelsea, Newcastle qualify for Champions League
City, Chelsea, Newcastle qualify for Champions League

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Sunil Dutt Playlist You Must Listen To

webstory image 2

8 #SariGoals At Cannes

webstory image 3

Classic Scotch Eggs: 15-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Omar Abdullah chairs special cabinet meeting with message in Pahalgam1:09

Omar Abdullah chairs special cabinet meeting with message...

Sara Tendulkar simply looks pretty in black gown1:04

Sara Tendulkar simply looks pretty in black gown

Omar Abdullah holds cabinet meet in terror-hit Pahalgam2:57

Omar Abdullah holds cabinet meet in terror-hit Pahalgam

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD