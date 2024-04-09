Tennis' oldest No. 1s, share secrets to success

'Old but gold': For Djokovic and Bopanna, dedication, experience is mantra for success

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy ATP Tour/X

For Rohan Bopanna, experience counts a lot while unflinching dedication towards the game is paramount for Serbian great Novak Djokovic to be successful on the challenging ATP Tour as the two oldest world number ones in singles and doubles formats engaged in a fun chat at Monte Carlo Masters.

Bopanna, at the age 44, was already oldest player to hold number one rank in the world in the doubles and 36-year-old Djokovic surpassed Roger Federer to become the oldest number one in the latest singles rankings chart.

The ATP Tour brought the world number ones for a short conversation as they prepared for the prestigious tournament.

"Tennis teaches us so many wonderful things. Experience wins and that is where I have got it," Bopanna told Djokovic in a video posted by ATP.

The Serbian responded by saying it is not just all about experience.

"I would say experience but also still being dedicated and devoted to the game every single day."

"I see him (Bopanna) in the gym for countless hours and also more hours with the physio, bit more than before (laughs) but it is amazing to share the tour with you for so many years."

"What an incredible moment to be oldest number in singles and doubles. It is great for Serbian and Indian tennis," said Djokovic, who has won a record 24 men's major titles.

Djokovic has not played in India since featuring in the now defunct International Tennis Premier League (ITPL) which was held from 2014 to 2016.

"Hopefully we can do something in India soon, we can play there, have not been to India for many years. It is a huge and amazing country."

"To have tennis at high level of popularity in India is extremely important for our sport and you are contributing to that along with Sania Mirza, (Mahesh) Bhupathi and (Leander) Paes paved the way," he said to Bopanna, who won the Miami Masters title last month.

"We are old but gold," said Djokovic and ended the conversation with a 'Namaste'.